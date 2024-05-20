How to watch Dead Wrong — is Rob Schneider’s movie streaming?

Rob Schneider’s new movie about a narcissistic mob boss is a straight-to-streaming release, so we’ve rounded up options for how to watch Dead Wrong.

The crime movie about greed, betrayal, love, and murder will be released on May 21, 2024, and has a sweet runtime of one hour and forty-four minutes.

If you’ve got evening plans to load up streaming services and do the typical scan-through for new movies, maybe Dead Wrong can save you the hassle.

Here’s how to watch Rick Bieber’s film in May, and where it could end up after.

How to watch Dead Wrong

You can watch Dead Wrong digitally or on Blu-Ray on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

The film is forgoing a wide cinema release, so there’s no waiting around to watch it at home. You can buy or rent it on VOD platforms like Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video.

The Dead Wrong Blu-Ray release date is the same as the digital version. If you prefer discs, that’s your best bet. It’s light on extra features but includes the director’s cut.

Dead Wrong streaming options

Dead Wrong is streaming for rental or purchase following its release on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

It won’t be on Netflix or other services at no extra cost for the time being. We expect it to land on a subscription platform eventually, though.

What Dead Wrong is about?

Dead Wrong is about a mob boss whose plan to steal a child sets off a wild chain reaction in the lives around him.

Blinded by jealousy, a narcissistic man schemes to steal his best friend’s infant son to obtain a multi-million dollar settlement from the hospital’s insurance company.

This sets off a chain reaction affecting his suicidal wife and her troubled younger sister, a deeply indebted gambling and alcoholic lawyer, a Brooklyn-born bookmaker/pimp and his London strongman, a rural ex-com seeking redemption from his angelic wife, and a hard-nosed insurance investigator.

