Doctor Who showrunner just tried to end popular theory, but fans don’t believe him

While Doctor Who Season 14 has been shrouded by mysteries, none have caught the attention of viewers quite as much as Susan Twist. Now, Russell T Davies has tried to put an end to the rush of speculation, but without much success.

The actress has been popping up in Doctor Who since the 60th anniversary special, ‘Wild Blue Yonder’, and fans want to know why. Cue: a string of extravagant and well-considered theories that tap Susan Twist as anything and everything, from the biggest Season 14 villain to come, to a long-lost relative of the Doctor.

For each new Doctor Who episode that comes our way, Twist is somewhere in the background. But despite the army of sleuths determined to prove Twist’s relevance, showrunner Russell T Davies has just tried to lay these theories to rest by revealing on the ‘Boom’ commentary that, actually, there’s nothing fishy about Twist at all.

“Strange. We ran out of actors actually, genuinely, there was a shortage at Equity. So we keep using Susan Twist for a lot of things, just because we like her. And that’s the simple reason why,” he said.

He continued: “There’s nothing behind it. No mystery, no nothing. She’s just there. I said, ‘Come on, Sue, come on, have a laugh.’ Yes, she keeps cropping up, faithful viewer. Yes, we’ve noticed. Yes, you’ve noticed.”

While this should stand as a definitive answer on the season’s biggest question to date… we don’t buy it. Nor do a stream of other fans, who just don’t believe that such a fun Easter egg would amount to nothing.

As one X user wrote: “Hope this isn’t true. I need a better reason.” Another went so far as to say: “Liessss slanderrrrrr.”

“I don’t believe you,” said another.

One even pointed out how much the show has made an effort to incorporate Twist’s appearances in a specific way, saying: “Look at the performance in The Devil’s Chord. They have carefully choreographed their interaction to stop the Doctor noticing her. In Devil’s Chord and Space Babies they actually stop the whole scene to focus on her.”

