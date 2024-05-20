Taylor Sheridan shares touching tribute to legendary Yellowstone cast member

Dabney Coleman, who played John Dutton II in Yellowstone, died on May 16, and the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan has just released a touching statement in his memory.

Coleman played John Dutton (Kevin Costner’s) father in Yellowstone. Featured in only one scene, his impact in the Western drama series is one of great importance, marking a moment in John Dutton’s life where he must say goodbye to his dying father and step-up as the patriarch of the Dutton family.

Having joined the Yellowstone cast in such an emotionally integral role, creator Taylor Sheridan released a statement (via Deadline), highlighting the actor’s “humility”.

“I had the opportunity to work with Dabney in 2003, and learned priceless lessons in the power of simplicity as an artist. But more importantly I witnessed Dabney’s humility, grace, and patience (with my 10,000 questions),” Sheridan said.

“I never forgot those lessons, and was humbled myself when he agreed to appear on Yellowstone. His performance was yet another lesson in bravery and emotional honesty. Dabney Coleman is a treasure. He will be missed and admired, always.”

Coleman died at the age of 92 on Thursday. The actor was known for his wide work across movies and television, particularly in comedy. He starred in 9 to 5 and Tootsie, but was most known for his leading role in the ’80s sitcom, Buffalo Bill.

His cause of death has not been released, with his daughter Quincy Coleman releasing a statement (via The Associated Press) saying he “took his last earthly breath peacefully and exquisitely.”

Yellowstone lead, Kevin Costner, also paid tribute to his co-star in a now-expired Instagram story. He wrote: “One of the most heart wrenching scenes I’ve been a part of. What an honor to have gotten to work with Dabney Coleman. May he rest in peace.”

