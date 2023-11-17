A recent insider report claims that one of the MCU fanbase’s top picks for Doctor Doom has met with Marvel Studios to discuss the role.

It’s been speculated about the legendary supervillain’s introduction to the MCU ever since Marvel Studios acquired the rights to the character (via Disney) in 2019. Anticipation around Doom’s debut only intensified after Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced a Fantastic Four reboot that same year.

Yet fans have so far waited in vain for the MCU incarnation of Doom’s arrival, with rumors that Doom would appear in various movies ultimately proving false. Notably, several outlets claimed that the Fantastic Four’s arch-foe would show up in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – something producer Nate Moore later insisted was never on the cards.

More recently, there’s been considerable online buzz about Doom replacing Jonathan Majors’ Kang as the main antagonist of the MCU Phases Five and Six. That said, Marvel Studios is yet to officially comment on Majors’ future or the Kang / Doom switch-up, so take these reports with a grain of salt for now.

MCU fans’ Doctor Doom dream casting may actually come true

The same goes for a recent Fantastic Four casting update by scooper John Campea. According to Campea, not only is Marvel Studios currently casting Doctor Doom, but one of the MCU faithful’s top picks, Mads Mikkelsen, is in the running for the part.

“I got contacted by someone… what they confirmed to me is that [Marvel Studios] have talked to Mads Mikkelsen [about] Doom,” he said on The John Campea Show. “Now, to be clear, I’m sure they talked to a dozen people. They did not tell me Mads Mikkelsen has been cast as Doom; not at all. But they just were able to confirm to me that Mads Mikkelsen is one of the people they talked to for Doom.”

Predictably, Campea’s report was enthusiastically received by a number of MCU fans on social media. “Not gonna lie… this would slap,” one X user posted. “This would be a dream casting and I’m all for it!” wrote another, while a further post opined that Mikkelsen’s casting is “amazing news.”

But not all fans are sold on the idea of Mikkelsen as the MCU’s Doctor Doom. These folks object to the Danish actor playing Doom because he previously portrayed another MCU baddie, Doctor Strange’s Kaecilius. As one naysayer put it: “There’s nobody out there that could play Doctor Doom as well as Mads Mikkelsen. But he’s already in the MCU.”

The Mandalorian star tapped for Mister Fantastic role

Doctor Doom isn’t the only Fantastic Four character responsible for triggering fan debate, either. Reports that The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal is in talks to suit up as team leader Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic have likewise sparked intense online back-and-forths.

Napoleon’s Vanessa Kirby is also supposedly the frontrunner to portray Reed’s wife, Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, although the English star remains coy about her purported involvement in the project.

For all the latest MCU content, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.