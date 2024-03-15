Masters of the Air cast: Actors & real-life characters

Here’s everyone you need to know in the Masters of the Air cast, with breakdowns of each real-life character and the actors who play them.

Masters of the Air is the third installment in Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks WW2 ‘trilogy’ after Band of Brothers and The Pacific, chronicling the heroic, tragic exploits of the 8th Air Force; more specifically, the ‘Bloody Hundredth’, a bomb group that suffered unimaginable losses as it carried out daytime bombings over Nazi Germany.

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book, it portrays the “psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich… some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.”

Much like its HBO predecessors, Masters of the Air boasts an enormous ensemble with incredible star power – so, with Episodes 1-9 streaming now and the show officially over (you can read our breakdown of the ending), here’s a rundown of the cast.

Masters of the Air cast and characters

Below, you’ll find a breakdown of everyone you should know in the cast of Masters of the Air. We’ve also endeavored to show you the actors alongside the real-life person they portray in the series wherever possible.

Austin Butler: Major Gale “Buck” Cleven

Apple TV+/100th Bomb Group Archives

Austin Butler plays Major Gale Cleven, better known as “Buck”, who also happens to be the best friend of “Bucky.” He’s also a highly respected, original member of the 100th Bomb Group and a formidable command pilot who leads his men through some of the toughest muck in the skies.

Butler has enjoyed a quick rise to fame after starring in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Elvis, as well as his upcoming villainous role in Dune: Part Two and The Bikeriders.

Callum Turner: Major John “Bucky” Egan

Apple TV+/100th Bomb Group Archives

Callum Turner plays Major John Egan, better known as “Bucky.” Alongside Buck, he’s one of the first pilots assigned to the 100th, ordered to oversee “35 planes and 350 air crewmen… boys who have yet to experience combat” – but he believes he’s better placed as a squadron commander.

Turner is best known for his role as Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts movies, as well as appearing in Green Room, Emma, and The Boys in the Boat.

Anthony Boyle: Major Harry Crosby

Apple TV+/100th Bomb Group Archives

Anthony Boyle plays Major Harry Crosby, an air navigator on the “Flying Fortress” with a rather unfortunate affliction: he can’t stop vomiting as soon as the plane is in the air. He’s also modest to a fault, especially when his calculations save the lives around him.

Boyle has also appeared in Tetris, Tolkien, and Game of Thrones.

Nate Mann: Major Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal

Apple TV+/Family Handout

Nate Mann plays Major Robert Rosenthal, known as “Rosie” among the men. He joins the 100th amid increasing losses, but his piloting skills are far beyond those with more experience.

Mann made his acting debut in Ray Donavan, before credits in Licorice Pizza, Evil, and Men of Divorce.

Barry Keoghan: Lt. Curtis Biddick

Apple TV+/James Potts

Barry Keoghan plays Lt. Curtis Biddick, one of the first pilots assigned to the 100th Bombardment Group.

Keoghan is fast becoming one of the world’s most recognizable talents, having starred in Saltburn, The Batman, The Banshees of Inisherin, Eternals, Dunkirk, and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Ncuti Gatwa: 2nd Lt. Robert Daniels

Apple TV+/Cradle of Aviation Museum

Ncuti Gatwa plays 2nd Lt. Robert Daniels, a fighter pilot for the Tuskegee Airmen, also known as the Red Rails.

Gatwa rose to fame playing Eric in Sex Education, but he recently made his debut as the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who. He also starred as a Ken in Barbie.

Branden Cook: 2nd Lt. Alexander Jefferson

Apple TV+/National Air and Space Museum

Branden Cook plays 2nd Lt. Alexander Jefferson, another fighter pilot for the Red Tails.

Cook is likely best known for his role as Evan in Tell Me Lies, but he’s also appeared in Chicago PD and Industry.

Elliot Warren: Lt. James Douglass

Apple TV+/John Luckadoo

Elliot Warren plays Lt. James Douglass, a bombardier with the 100th who flies with Harry Crosby.

Warren has also starred in The Batman (remember that guy that gets battered to a pulp in the first teaser – that’s him), I Hate Suzie, Silent Witness, and How to Have Sex.

Raff Law: Sgt. Ken Lemmons

Apple TV+/100th Bomb Group Archives

Raff Law plays Sgt. Ken Lemmons, a sergeant in the 100th who spends every day repairing planes and making sure they’re fit for battle. He’s arguably one of the most important members of the group.

Law, the son of Jude Law, has also appeared in Repo Men and Twist.

Kai Alexander: Sgt. William Quinn

Apple TV+

Kai Alexander plays Sgt. William Quinn, a young radio operator who joins the 100th.

Alexander played Jeffrey in Catastrophe, as well as appearing in The Stranger, Pistol, and Doctors.

Bailey Brook: Sgt. Charles K. Bailey

Apple TV+/100th Bomb Group Archives

Bailey Brook plays Sgt. Charles K. Bailey, a gunner assigned to the 100th who flies with William Quinn.

Masters of the Air marks Brook’s second role after appearing in 2022’s The Rising.

James Murray: Col. Chick Harding

Apple TV+/100th Bomb Group Archives

James Murray plays Col. Chick Harding, the commanding officer of the 100th.

Murray has also appeared in Coronation Street as Sandy Hunter, North Square, Cutting It, Primeval, Defiance, and he played Prince Andrew in The Crown.

Sawyer Spielberg as Lt. Roy Frank Claytor

Apple TV+/100th Bomb Group Archives

Sawyer Spielberg plays Lt. Roy Frank Claytor, a co-pilot who flies with Buck.

Not only is he the son of Steven Spielberg, but he’s appeared in Red Band Society, The Post, and Merry Good Enough.

Edward Ashley: Lt. Col. John B. Kidd

Apple TV+/Kidd Collection

Edward Ashley plays Lt. Col. John B. Kidd, a well-respected senior figure in the 100th who acts as a bit of a middleman between the higher-ups and Buck, Bucky, and the others.

Ashley has also appeared in The Lost City of Z, The Terror, and The King.

Bel Powley: A.M. Wesgate

Apple TV+

Bel Powley plays A.M. Wesgate, a subaltern who shares a room with Harry Crosby in Oxford. Unlike other characters, she wasn’t a real person – but she’s inspired by someone Crosby met in the war.

Powley has also starred in The King of Staten Island, The Diary of a Teenage Girl, A Small Light, and The Morning Show.

Isabel May: Marge

Apple TV+

Isabel May plays Marge, Buck’s girlfriend back home.

May also portrayed Elsa Dutto in Yellowstone spinoffs 1883 and 1923, as well as Veronica in Young Sheldon.

Emma Canning: Helen

Apple TV+

Emma Canning plays Helen, a member of the American Red Cross stationed at Thorpe Abbotts.

Canning also has credits in The Irregulars, Domina, and she’ll appear in Citadel: India.

Masters of the Air Episodes 1-9 are streaming on Apple TV+, which you can sign up for here. You can also check out our other coverage below:

