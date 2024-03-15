Masters of the Air release schedule: Dates & episodes

Masters of the Air release schedule: Dates & episodesApple TV+
Masters of the Air just reached Episode 9 – so, here’s everything you should know about the Band of Brothers successor’s release schedule on Apple TV.
Masters of the Air comes more than 20 years after its acclaimed predecessor: Band of Brothers, which led to 2010’s brutal follow-up The Pacific.
Years after filming began, the third series in the ‘trilogy’ has finally taken off, and it’s already one of the best TV shows of 2024.
From weekly episode premieres to the exact dates tracking the full series through to its emotional ending, here’s everything you need to know so you can tune in on time.
How many episodes of Masters of the Air are there?
Masters of the Air has nine episodes in total.
The is just one episode shy of matching both Band of Brothers and The Pacific, which consist of 10 episodes each.
Masters of the Air release schedule
You can find the release schedule for Masters of the Air below:
- Episode 1: January 26, 2024
- Episode 2: January 26, 2024
- Episode 3: February 2, 2024
- Episode 4: February 9, 2024
- Episode 5: February 16, 2024
- Episode 6: February 23, 2024
- Episode 7: March 1, 2024
- Episode 8: March 8, 2024
- Episode 9: March 15, 2024
If you’re in the US, new episodes air every Friday for the run of the show, premiering at 12am ET.
The official synopsis for Masters of the Air is as follows: “Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, “Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air.
“Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.”
Episodes 1-9 are streaming on Apple TV+ now. You can also check out our other coverage below:
