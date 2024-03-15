Masters of the Air soundtrack: All songs

Masters of the Air soundtrack: All songsApple TV+
Masters of the Air may make you cry every time you hear its opening theme, but it also has an incredible soundtrack — here’s all of the songs in the series.
Developed by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, Masters of the Air is the third entry in the Band of Brothers ‘trilogy’ – but this time, it’s moved from its predecessors’ home of HBO to Apple TV+.
Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, the series tracks the 100th Bomb Group from its first pilots (Austin Butler’s “Buck” and Callum Turner’s “Bucky”) through its infamously fatal missions over Nazi Germany, earning their notorious name: the Bloody Hundredth.
With Episode 9 arriving on Apple TV today, your ears may catch a couple of familiar tunes in the opening episodes – so, here’s all of the songs that have played in the show so far.
Contents
Masters of the Air soundtrack and songs
We have broken down the soundtrack of Masters of the Air into individual episodes, so you can easily find the tracklist each week.
The opening theme is composed by Blake Neely, who also wrote The Pacific’s score alongside Hans Zimmer and Geoff Zanelli. You can listen to it below, and the entire score is available to stream on Spotify now.
Episode 1
- ‘Sleepy Town Train’ – Glenn Miller
- ‘Begin the Beguine’ – Artie Shaw
Episode 2
- ‘Blue Skies’ – Frank Sinatra
Episode 3
- No songs
Episode 4
- ‘In the Mood’ – Glenn Miller
Episode 5
- ‘The Chant’ – Artie Shaw
Episode 6
- ‘Tear the Fascists Down’ – Woody Guthrie
- ‘Sing, Sing, Sing’ – Benny Goodman
- ‘The Chant’ – Artie Shaw
Episode 7
- ‘Prisoner of Love’ – Mildred Bailey
Episode 8
- ‘Hello Ma! I Done It Again’ – Ella Fitzgerald
- ‘Cow Cow Boogie’ – Ella Fitzgerald & The Ink Spots
- ‘G.I. Jive’ – Duke Ellington
- ‘Who’s Taking You Home Tonight’ – Vera Lynn
Episode 9
- No songs
We should note that across the episodes, music can be heard in scenes where several actors are talking. It’s rather faint, which makes it difficult to nail down. There are also other arrangements of songs, but as soon as we’ve worked out what they are, we’ll add them to the list.
The official synopsis reads: “Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air.
“Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich is at the heart of Masters of the Air. Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.”
Masters of the Air Episodes 1-9 are streaming on Apple TV+, which you can sign up for here. You can also check out our other coverage below:
