 Marvel's Eternals: Release date, cast, plot and leaks - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

Marvel’s Eternals: Release date, cast, plot and leaks

Published: 13/Nov/2020 15:08 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 15:16

by Daniel Megarry
Marvel's Eternals logo
Disney

Share

Eternals Marvel

Marvel’s Eternals is set to be the “most sci-fi” movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will bring a new team of superheroes to the big screen. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, the movie tells the story of the powerful, almost-immortal titular celestial beings who have existed for thousands of years. With a star-studded cast and a cosmic story that has endless potential, it’s arguably the most exciting addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in years.

We’ve scoured the universe to find every bit of information we can find on Eternals, including its expected release date, leaks about the movie’s villain Kro and, of course, that exciting cast lineup.

Eternals release date: When is it out?

Like the majority of upcoming movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals has faced delays due to the ongoing global health crisis. It was supposed to be released in cinemas on November 6, 2020, but was pushed back – first to February 12, 2021, and then once again to November 5, 2021.

Angelina Jolie in Marvel's Eternals
Marvel / Gage Skidmore
Angelina Jolie will star in Eternals as warrior Thena

Interestingly, the reshuffle means that Eternals will now be the third movie to release from Phase 4 of the MCU. It was originally intended to be the second, but the new date means it will fall in between Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (July 9, 2021) and Spider-Man 3 (December 17, 2021).

Eternals cast: Who will star in it?

As we said before, Eternals has a thoroughly star-studded cast, one that could even rival the early Avengers movies. Some of the characters have been gender-swapped to fit the casting, likely in an attempt to bring more diversity to the superhero lineup.

The cast so far includes Richard Madden (Ikaris), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Angelina Jolie (Thena), Dong-seok Ma (Gilgamesh), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Kumail Nanjiana (Kingo), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos) Gemma Chan (Sersi), Barry Keoghan (Druig), and Kit Harington (Black Knight).

The cast of Marvel's Eternals
Disney via Flickr
Marvel’s Eternals is now scheduled for release in cinemas on November 5, 2021

Nanjiana praised the representation included in the lineup, telling EW: “We all look so different. You don’t ever get to see people like this together in the same room, let alone in awesome superhero costumes.”

We’re still waiting for cast details on the Deviants, who will face off against the movie’s heroes.

Eternals plot: What will happen?

The official synopsis for Eternals teases that the titular superheroes are a team of “ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years”. An unexpected tragedy following the events of Avengers: Endgame brings them out of the shadows to unite against the Deviants.

Who are the Deviants? Well, they were also created by the Celestials, but they act as a dark version of the Eternals. The two groups have fought many times in the Marvel Comics. It’s believed that the movie’s primary villain is Kro, who serves as the leader of the Deviants.

A piece of concept art released by Marvel in January 2020 shows a towering celestial peering down at a planet. What role they’ll play remains to be seen, but it’s done the job of getting fans excited.

A Celestial in Marvel's Eternal
Marvel
Marvel shared this concept art of a Celestial in Eternals

Meanwhile, star Nanjiana has teased that this will be as much a sci-fi movie as a superhero movie.

“It’s a superhero story, but in some ways, it’s the most sci-fi of all the Marvel movies and it’s the most epic of all the Marvel movies,” he said. “And the story spans thousands of years. So it’s really not like any of the other Marvel movies.”

Eternals trailer: Is there any footage?

There’s no footage yet, and with just under a year until it hits cinemas we wouldn’t expect an official trailer anytime soon. Fans are hoping to get some footage alongside Black Widow, or maybe even Disney+ series WandaVision.

There have been some intriguing leaks, though. As a result of the delays, several pieces of promotional artwork have hit the internet early, many of which show off the superhero team in their outfits.

A Marvel Legends figure has also leaked ahead of the movie’s release. It gives us our first look at villain Kro, and he appears very different from his portrayal in the comics.

In the box art, he’s a grey skeletal figure with what looks like sharp tentacles. In the comics, he’s much more human-like, albeit with bright pink skin. The description on the box also refers to him as “the harbinger for a global threat”.

You can find out more about Eternals and other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies like Black Widow and Doctor Strange 2 in our complete Phase 4 release schedule roundup, right here.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

Share

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!