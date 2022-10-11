How to watch Halloween Ends at home – where to stream

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Halloween Ends, the final movie of the rebooted Halloween series, is due for release soon – so, here’s what you need to know about its release date and where to stream it.

Psycho, Peeping Tom, and Black Christmas may be early examples, but John Carpenter pioneered the slasher movie as we know it best: a masked killer stalking teenagers in a safe space – in this case, suburbia.

1978’s Halloween remains a masterpiece, although its sequels leave much to be desired. So, in 2018, Blumhouse started its own canon directly following the original film.

This week, Laurie Strode’s journey with Michael Myers will come to a close – so, here’s your guide to when and where you can stream Halloween Ends.

When you can watch Halloween Ends at home?

Halloween Ends is getting a day-and-date release on October 14, 2022, with the film hitting cinemas and streaming at the same time in the US.

The concluding chapter will only be released in cinemas in the UK, so you’ll need a VPN if you want to stream the movie on a platform across the pond.

Is Halloween Ends on streaming?

Halloween Ends will be available to stream in the US on Peacock on October 14, 2022.

It won’t be available to buy or rent via on-demand platforms like Amazon Prime.

Unfortunately, it won’t be available on any streaming platform in the UK. While some of Peacock’s content is distributed with Sky subscriptions, Halloween Ends won’t be available here either.

It’s unclear when Halloween Ends will be available on standard on-demand platforms.

Earlier announcing the day-and-date release, Jamie Lee Curtis wrote: “We discovered that there are people who want to go to the theater and scream their guts out. And other people who want to stay at home and scream their guts out.

“But what we know is that people watched and we got great results both from box office and from streaming. This year, we want to make sure that as many people as possible can see Halloween Ends before Halloween, so we decided to give that same gift to the fans again.

“So starting on October 14th, you can go to the theater to see Laurie and Michael confront each other for the last time or you can watch it at home on Peacock.”