Love Like a K-drama Episode 12 ending: Who were the final couples?

Have the Korean and Japanese contestants from Love Like a K-drama found love despite the language barrier by Episode 12? Here are the couples that confessed their love.

Netflix’s new spin on a dating reality series has yielded a lot of heartfelt emotions, tears, and newfound love. The concept of the series was to have four male Koreans and four Japanese females hoping to land a leading role in a K-drama and find love.

Despite the language barrier, sparks flew between certain contestants from the get-go. And while some took some time to flourish, it also led to some hard decisions on where one’s heart truly lies.

For Love Like a K-drama Episode 12, the wait is finally over as some fans likely guessed the endgame couples, but were left wondering who truly captured Won-shik’s heart. The contestants must choose who to confess their feelings to before the women leave back to Japan. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Won-shik and Honoka

The situation was tense as both Honoka and Nazomi had fallen in love with Won-shik. Fans may remember that Won-shik had initial feelings for Honoka when the series began. But she had told him she hadn’t felt the same way and was wrong of her to pursue him. But in a turn of events, she had ultimately realized how her heart truly felt.

It proved troublesome as Nazomi had also grown feelings for him. Won-shik was left with the tough decision of choosing between them for the final episode. He had chosen Nazomi. For Love Like a K-drama Episode 12, even the hosts were left in awe over his decision.

The contestants ventured to the airport where the men had to choose the woman they had feelings for and confess before their flight back to Japan. In a surprise, Won-shik chose Honoka explaining he had realized how much he liked her.

After confessing, they shared a kiss. Honoka gifted him the couple keychains she was unable to give him during the shopping challenge. When it comes to Nazumi, she does admit how heartbroken she was when realizing where Won-shik’s heart truly lies. But she was happy to know that she had a hand in helping both Won-shik and Honoka realize their true feelings for each other.

Ayano and Tae-hyuk

It wouldn’t have come as a surprise that Ayano and Tae-gyun were the next couple to confess their feelings. Ayano had to decide between him and Ji-hyuk. But throughout the series, the chemistry between Ayano and Tae-gyun was far too obvious to look past.

They looked comfortable around each other like a genuine couple. At the airport, Ayano ultimately chose Tae-gyun. She gave him a heartfelt letter to express her feelings and how he put a spell on her. From the get-go, she had felt she wanted to be with him and appreciated making her feel comfortable in Korea.

Before the series ended, she gifted him an album with a special message. She wrote about how much she loved him and to kissed her. The kiss sealed the deal.

Ji-hyuk admitted the rejection broke his heart and felt it was partially his fault. He thought knowing Japanese would be an advantage but felt more like a parent than a partner.

Dong-kyu and Rio

The final couple in Love Like a K-drama Episode 12 was none other than Dong-yku and Rio. This was another couple that wasn’t a surprise for many reasons. As the series progressed, the two gravitated towards each other naturally and when allowed to act with each other. Above all, they had a few kiss moments with each other when having spent the night drinking.

Even Tae-gyun called Dong-kyu a “kiss monster.” Dong-kyu had often expressed he wanted to be genuine about his feelings and wanted to protect Rio. After sharing a kiss and confessing their love, they promised to see each other again someday. Is this the end? They both shared their feelings and expressed how grateful they were for having fallen in love.

