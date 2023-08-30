The Devil’s Plan cast: All contestants in new Netflix reality series

Netflix is gearing up for a new variety competition series with a dark twist as The Devil’s Plan will have its cast of contestants go through mind-bending games to win a grand prize.

While K-dramas reign supreme, Netflix has dived heavily into reality and competition series with a mix of Korean and foreign contestants. Single’s Inferno was its first major success as a dating series on a deserted island. Physical: 100 followed and successfully hooked audiences on 100 contestants going through extreme feats of athleticism to win. Fans adored the zombie apocalypse reality series Zombieverse.

Article continues after ad

It is far from over as fans also got the teen romance reality series 19/20, and upcoming series like Siren: Survive the Island. The Devil’s Plan will continue Netflix’s winning streak with a dynamic display of witts and competition as celebrities, lawyers, doctors, and influencers take part in mind games to win 500 million Korean won.

Article continues after ad

The Devil’s Plan will be hosted by entertainment producer Jeong Jong-yeon and promises a somewhat twisted chain of events as the cast of contestants has to display their true selves. Here is a full breakdown of the cast of 12 contestants for The Devil’s Plan.

Article continues after ad

Contents:

The Devil’s Plan cast of Korean and foreign contestants

Below is a full breakdown of what we know about the cast of The Devil’s Plan and their backgrounds. Netflix has steered away from a full Korean lineup, as seen in Physical: 100, as The Devil’s Plan includes contestants from the United States, and Canada while having some famous Korean celebrities.

Ha Seok-jin

tvN

Die-hard K-drama fans are well aware of who Ha Seok-jin is thanks to his earliest works. The actor began in is career in 2005 in Sad Love Stroy and Princess Lulu. Ha has made most of his career on the small screen starring in Drinking Solo, Thrice Married Woman, and Don’t Look Back: The Legend of Orpheus. In 2019, he starred in the K-drama classic Crash Landing on You as Ri Moo-hyuk. His most recent role was in Blind alongside 2PM’s Taec-yeon and Jung Eun-ji. Ha was also a cast member in Hot Brain: Problematic Men from 2015 to 20120.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Cheo Yeon-woo

Instagram

Joining The Devil’s Plan cast is professional GO player Cheo Yeon-woo. According to Soompi, Cheo is a graduate of one of Singapore’s top universities. A Google search revealed the 34-year-old has a YouTube channel @goproyeonwoo. GO is a popular game among Asian countries that requires strategy and skill similar to chess. With being a professional, Cheo has the right mindset to take on the challenges in The Devil’s Plan.

Lee Hye-sung

Instagram

Lee Hye-sung might be more recognized by Koreans thanks to her work as a TV personality who was once an announcer under KBS. She joins the cast of The Devil’s Plan as a contestant. Some of her work as a host includes Who Who is Doing The Best, It’s Ok to be Uncomfortable, and Love Mafia. In 2021, she was a cast member for a few TV series like Wild Wild Quiz, Our Neighbourhood Class, and currently in Uncover World History.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Some K-drama fans might be able to see her cameos in Netflix’s King the Land and Celebrity.

Lee Si-won

tvN

The Devil’s Plan cast includes notable actor Lee Si-won who is also an inventor with 10 patents under her name. The 35-year-old actor made a name for herself with her role as Princess Boryang in Dream of the Emperor in 2012. Her career has led to her star in the supernatural romance Black, the Korean remake of the American series Suits. In 2018, she played the role of Lee Soo-jin in Memories of the Alhambra.

Article continues after ad

Since 2020, Lee played roles in the popular K-drama, Uncle, Tell Me What You Saw, and Adamas. The Devil’s Plan will be her first variety competition series.

Article continues after ad

Boo Seung-kwan (Seungkwan)

Weverse Magazine

Any K-Pop fan would know the name Boo Seung-kwan, or better yet his stage name Seungkwan. He debuted as part of Seventeen in 2015. The K-Pop idol will join The Devil’s Plan cast as a contestant. Seungkwan may have what it takes to beat some of the best as he has appeared in variety series before. In 2018, he joined the cast of Unexpected Q and was a cast member in Prison Life of Fools, and Five Cranky Brothers in 2019.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Seo Dong-joo

Instagram

The Devil’s Plan adds some charm with Seo Dong-joo, a Korean lawyer based in America who moves back to Korea in 2020. According to MyDramaList, Seo is also known by her American name Danielle Suh, and is a writer, lawyer, and broadcaster. Some fans may be surprised to learn she is the daughter of Korean model Seo Jeong-hee.

Article continues after ad

Seo may be the number one contestant to beat in The Devil’s Game. She graduated from Wellesley College with a degree in Arts and has a bachelor’s degree in Pure Mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). That’s not all as she has a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania and a law degree from the University of San Francisco. In 2020, she left her job in California moved to Korea, and joined the entertainment industry starting with Kick a Goal Season 2.

Article continues after ad

Park Kyung-lim

Netflix

In the cast of contestants for The Devil’s Plan is the beloved Korean comedian, actor, and entertainer Park Kyung-lim. The 44-year-old attended the New York Film Academy School of Film & Acting before returning to Korea to become a star in SBS’s X-Man. At the age of 23, she won the Daesang (Grand Prize). Her career led her to host Oh! My School, Lovers of Joseon, was a cast member for Mamma Mia and Global Views. When it comes to on-screen characters, she has appeared in Sweet Revenge, The Musical, and The Greatest Love. She has hosted multiple K-drama panels.

Article continues after ad

Guillaume Patry

Instagram

The Devil’s Plan is throwing in a curveball with cast member Guillaume Patry, who is a professional StarCraft player. The Canadian, under the alias Grrrr…, won the StarCraft world championship in 1999. When arriving in Korea, he focused on Protoss race and helped pioneer new strategies. But Patry announced his retirement from StarCraft in 2004.

Article continues after ad

After retirement, he was a professional poker player with Bertrand Grospellier, a former French professional StarCraft gamer. But he also quit and is living an ordinary life. In South Korea, he appeared in Where Is My Friend’s Home as a cast member. “Guillaume was the only foreigner to reach the Korean StarCraft Hall of Fame when he was a professional gamer. He is excellent at unconventional attacks and he’s calm even in crisis,” said The Devil’s Game producer Jung Jong-yeon.

Article continues after ad

Kwedo

Instagram

Not much is found about The Devil’s Plan cast member and contestant Kwedo besides him being a former policy advisor to the Blue House. According to Soompi, he has a major in Astronomy and Space Sciences and is a popular science YouTuber. He appears on multiple Korean programs.

Article continues after ad

Producer Jung Jong-yeon explained, “Kwedo will demonstrate a high understanding of any game with his scientific thinking and analysis and will prove that games are also science.”

Kwak Joon-bin

Instagram

Kwan Joon-bin is a Korean travel YouTuber who will compete in The Devil’s Plan. His YouTube channel, @KwakTube, has over 1.67 million subscribers. He takes his fans through different parts of the world learning about its culture, food, and language. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, “Kwak is relatively fluent in English and Russian after majoring in Russian language and trade at Busan University of Foreign Studies. He also briefly worked at the Embassy of Azerbaijan before becoming a YouTuber in 2020.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Seo Yoo-min

The Devil’s Plan went through an open-recruitment process to find non-celebrities like American orthopedic surgeon Seo Yoo-min. Not much is known about her and her background. Fans will have to find out more during the competition series. According to PD Jung, “Seo Yoo Min, who is fluent in Korean, English, and Spanish, will show an unexpected charm with her immense passion that even brought her [to Korea] from the U.S.”

Kim Dong-jae

Instagram

All that is really known about Kim Dong-jae is that he is a university student turned professional poker player. His strategies with cards might come in handy when beating the rest of the cast in The Devil’s Plan. PD Jung explained, “Kim Dong Jae received the perfect score on the written test for the public [non-celebrity] screening and because he’s a non-celebrity, he has an unpredictable charm.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can read everything we know about The Devil’s Plan here, and more about Netflix in our hub here.