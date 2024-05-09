TV & Movies

Taylor Sheridan’s underrated Paramount Plus series is coming back

Jasmine Valentine
Zoe Saldana in LionessParamount Plus

It’s good news for Taylor Sheridan fans — Season 2 of his underrated Paramount Plus series Lioness has been confirmed.

Lioness Season 2 has been confirmed by the network, with key cast members Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, and Nicole Kidman all returning for new episodes.

It’s currently unclear how many episodes will be in the second series or what the plot of Season 2 will be, but there are likely to be some substantial changes. Morgan Freeman is also set to make his return, though his role as Edwin Mullins will move from a supporting cast member to a lead role.

“Our Paramount+ audience resoundingly has joined forces in support of Lioness’ gripping, global story and the powerhouse performances from Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira and Nicole Kidman,” said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+ in a statement.

“We cannot wait to see more of the heart-stopping suspense and action that Taylor Sheridan and the incredibly talented team deliver in its second season.”

“Lioness captivated audiences around the world as one of the most-watched global series premieres on Paramount+ last year,” continued Chris McCarthy, Office of the CEO, Paramount Global and President & CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios.

“Driven by Taylor Sheridan’s masterful storytelling and Nicole Kidman’s and Zoe Saldaña’s remarkable performances, Season 2 promises to immerse audiences in yet another riveting, adrenaline-fueled journey.”

Taylor Sheridan’s Lioness is considered to be one of his most underrated shows, sitting at just 56% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it’s unlikely that Lioness will be a priority over the next year, with Sheridan’s creative plate full enough as it is.

Alongside 1923 Season 2 beginning to film later in the year, new episodes of runaway success Yellowstone are also still on track to drop this November. No release date for Lioness’ next chapter has been confirmed.

Lioness is inspired by an actual US Military program and follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror.

For more, read our guide to Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, or explore all the best shows streaming this month. We’ve also got a breakdown of Landman, Taylor Sheridan’s work-in-progress. Or, maybe you’d like to watch all of Kevin Costner’s westerns, because why wouldn’t you?

