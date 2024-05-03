TV & Movies

Adam Sandler 2014 comedy climbs Netflix charts

Gabriela Silva
Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in Blended movie.Warner Bros.

Adam Sandler has quickly cemented his place on Netflix with original hits for the streaming platform, but his 2014 comedy Blended is now climbing the Netflix charts.

From Hubie Halloween and Spaceman, to the animated movie Leo, Adam Sandler has made himself an impressive Netflix library. It also includes some of his other well-known works like Happy Gilmore to Uncut Gems. But one movie that has now taken over Netflix is Blended.

The 2014 movie starring Sandler and Drew Barrymore is a comical, fun, witty, and heartwarming story of family and unsuspecting love. Divorced Lauren Reynolds (Barrymore) goes on a blind date with widower Jim Friedman (Sandler) at none other than Hooters.

Jim lost his wife to cancer, with him and his daughters coping with the loss differently. Lauren’s marriage fell apart due to infidelity, but she never told her children the truth.

The date goes horribly wrong and they vow to never see each other again. When Jim goes to her house to return her credit card, they both learn that Jim’s boss and Lauren’s friend have broken up. Having planned a getaway to an African resort, Lauren and Jim decide to use their tickets to take their children.

The only problem is that neither of them have any idea what the other is doing. They find themselves meeting again at the resort with their families. Having no choice but to make nice, they soon realize how well they blend together.

Blended has been added to the Netflix library and has quickly climbed the charts. It’s now head-to-head against Mortal Kombat and Matt Damon’s fantasy movie The Great Wall, currently sitting in fourth place. You can see the full list as it currently stands below:

  1. The Judge
  2. Anyone But You
  3. The Great Wall
  4. Blended
  5. Mortal Kombat
  6. Miller’s Girl
  7. Girls Trip
  8. Smurfs: The Lost Village
  9. The Equalizer
  10. Shrek

The movie had a $45 million budget and exceeded it by making $128 million. Although it earned a measly 15% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics, audiences gave it a more favorable 64%.

Blended is available to stream on Netflix, alongside movies like Miller’s Girls and Anyone But You. You can also catch other movies coming to streaming this month.

About The Author

Gabriela Silva

Gabriela is a Senior TV and Movies Writer for Dexerto covering Netflix, Disney+, K-Dramas and everything in between. She has a bachelor's degree in Journalism from Fordham, and was previously a TV Writer for Showbiz Cheatsheet and List Witer for Screenrant. You can contact Gabriela at gabriela.silva@dexerto.com

