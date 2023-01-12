Kevin Feige asked Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Ke Huy Quan to join the MCU

Ke Huy Quan showed his action prowess in Everything Everywhere All At Once – but he’s also set to star in the MCU, after being personally asked by Kevin Feige.

Everything Everywhere All At Once, despite being an indie film, has managed to become a cultural juggernaut. Rave reviews have praised the movie for its creative and technically beautiful filmmaking, along with its themes surrounding immigration and Asian diaspora.

The hit A24 surrealist film, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, follows the character of Evelyn Wang – played by Michelle Yeoh – who manages to somehow tap into the multiverse and experience different versions of her own life while also attempting to prevent world destruction.

The film also stars Ke Huy Quan as her kind but bumbling husband Waymond, which has propelled the Goonies actor back into stardom. So much so that, like Yeoh, he could be joining other stars in the MCU.

Kevin Feige asked Ke Huy Quan to join Marvel’s Loki

Despite seeming to retire from acting, Quan returned for Everything Everywhere All At Once, which seems to have been a great decision. Favorable reviews were given to his performance, and he has been thrust back into the spotlight, even receiving a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

Not only that, but the actor also revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was invited to join the MCU by none other than the Marvel Studios President himself, Kevin Feige.

“When our movie came out, the first phone call I got was from Kevin Feige, who graciously asked me if I wanted to join the MCU,” he said.

“And I called Jonathan and the gang, and I said, you know what, nobody wants to hire me except Stephen Spielberg, George Lucas, The Daniels, and Kevin Feige. It’s been incredible. 2022 is the year I will always remember because it’s one of the happiest years of my life.”

These calls subsequently led to Quan getting cast in the next season of hit Disney+ Marvel show Loki, alongside Tom Hiddleston as the titular character. Plot and character details are being kept under wraps, but you can find out more about the show here.

Seeing as how the MCU is now in it’s Multiverse Phase, Quan’s experience in Everything Everywhere All At Once will no doubt help him fit in.

Before the A24 and the MCU, Quan found it hard to find roles

Despite this year being a career highlight for him, Quan also went on to reveal how he had struggled landing roles in Hollywood, which led him to retire.

“I remember I did [Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom] in 1984 and The Goonies in 1985,” he explained.

“I did a television show for CBS in ’86. And, after that, the roles just got smaller and the opportunities got fewer – and I was waiting a year and a half between jobs. And if you look at my resume, some of those jobs were just like a minor character, so, you know, I would wait a year and a half, work a week, and I would wait for another year before I would get another opportunity to audition.”

Asian representation in films certainly has its sordid history, but hopefully with films like Everything Everywhere All At Once, this history is set to enter another dimension.

Everything Everwhere All At Once is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.