Ke Huy Quan gives thanks to Steven Spielberg in heartwarming Golden Globes speech

After winning the Golden Globe for best supporting actor, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan spoke about his success as a child actor, thanking the likes of Steven Spielberg as well as many others who helped kickstart his career.

Everything Everywhere All at Once has been a film that’s garnered major awards buzz this season. The likes of Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh both winning their respective awards at the Golden Globes as well as the film itself receiving nods in other categories.

With the 2023 Golden Globes now in the history books, one of the most touching moments from the night came when Ke Huy Quan – best known for his work in The Goonies and Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom – won the award for best-supporting actor in the musical/comedy category. A heartwarming speech soon followed as he took to the stage to thank those who put him on this path.

Ke Huy Quan acceptance speech at 2023 Golden Globes

Quan’s speech brought members of the audience to tears as well as countless viewers who reacted online.

“Thank you, thank you so much,” began Quan. “I was raised to never forget where I came from and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity. I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you. When I started my career as a child actor in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, I felt so very lucky to have been chosen.”

Spielberg directed The Temple of Doom, the role that catapulted Quan’s career. However, the actor then reflected on receiving such fame at a young age, admitting he struggled to build on that success as he entered adulthood.

“As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it. If that was just luck. For so many years I was afraid I had nothing more to offer. That no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid. Thankfully, more than thirty years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid and they gave me an opportunity to try again.” Those two guys being Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, co-directors of Everything Everywhere All At Once.

