Kevin Feige teases new MCU team outside the Avengers and X-Men

In a bold move that could expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe even further, head honcho Kevin Feige has hinted at a new superhero team – and it’s not the Avengers or X-Men.

Right now, all eyes are on Deadpool & Wolverine as the Merc with a Mouth is set to make his MCU debut this week.

As the first formal introduction to the X-Men in Marvel’s connected universe, paving the way for more mutant adventures in the future, there’s a lot riding on the R-rated superhero flick.

Between the X-Men’s debut and the two Avengers movies in development, you’d think Marvel Studios has enough on its plate.

But given the plethora of comic book content to draw from, we might also get the debut of another mutant superhero team – Alpha Flight.

This was teased by Feige in an interview with The Movie Podcast when asked if we’re ever going to see the Canadian group on screen.

“We talk about it. We talk about it a lot,” he replied. “We have a lot of fellow Canadians at Marvel that discuss that very thing.”

Feige went on to point out, “That dinner you talk about – that was in Toronto. The first X-Men film, shot there in Toronto. I spent many months up there.”

As you can see, it’s nothing more than a tease for now. But even just the fact that the MCU team is talking about a potential Alpha Flight movie or TV show has fans excited.

For the uninitiated, Alpha Flight is a premiere superhero team in Canada that worked for Department H to protect the country. Wolverine was a member before joining the X-Men.

Taking to Reddit, one said, “This is one of my top wants for the MCU. I might be American but I love Alpha Flight, especially during their original run.

“The vibe was always Avengers by way of the X-Files… more mystical or science fiction-driven threats than costumed bad guys.”

Marvel Comics Wolverine was in Alpha Flight before joining the X-Men

“Sounds like something Ryan Reynolds would want to do next for another Deadpool film,” said a second.

Another added, “I’d love for there to be at least one Alpha Flight cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine to open the door for more.”

A fourth said, “I like how Kevin Feige finally grabbed Marvel by the balls and steered it back in the right direction.”

And a fifth chimed in, “Yes, please! I’m a big fan of Puck and Northstar, in particular, and of the team as a whole, of course.”

Some fans are a little more tentative, including this person who said, “I’m with it, but you gotta close other doors first.

“So many properties in play and none of them the payoff they need. Arguably that’s only been the case for two or three characters out of like 50.”

Another pointed out, “The team has a lot of mutant members and have some ties to the X-Men so it’s easy to assume that they won’t show up until the former are introduced and well established.”

Deadpool & Wolverine lands in cinemas on July 25.