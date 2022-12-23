Joseph Gordon-Levitt has a Glass Onion cameo – but you can’t see him

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Glass Onion, the new Knives Out sequel streaming on Netflix, stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt in a small role – but you’ll never see his face, and here’s why.

Glass Onion stars Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, the world’s greatest detective who snags an invite to a Greek island for a weekend of indulgence and murder mystery games – however, there’s another game afoot in paradise.

Alongside Craig, the all-star sequel also features Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, and more. You can check out our review here.

While there’s several cameos throughout the movie, there’s one you might have missed, on account of never seeing his face: Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Who is Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Glass Onion?

Joseph Gordon-Levitt voices the Hourly Dong on the Greek island, home to the titular Glass Onion in the movie.

When Benoit Blanc and co. arrive on the island, a loud “dong” goes off. Miles Bron (Norton), the billionaire owner, simply attributes it to the “Hourly Dong.”

Gordon-Levitt and Johnson have a long history together, with the actor starring in Brick, Looper, and even making a cameo as Slowen-Lo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Explaining how the cameo in Glass Onion happened, Johnson told Entertainment Tonight: “He’s in an episode of Poker Face, this TV show I’m doing with Natasha Lyonne, Joe is the guest star of one of those episodes. I just said, you have to trust me, say the word dong really loudly.

“There’s a thing on the island where every hour, you hear, ‘Dong!’ and it’s the hourly dong, and goes off every hour.

“That’s a reference to one of my favorite mystery movies, Evil Under the Sun, there’s a big [plot point] in it with the ‘noonday gun,’ and they shoot a canon off at noon every day.

“In the script, it’s written as, I think, the ‘hourly gong’. One time, when everybody was saying it, Joseph said it wrong and said the ‘hourly dong.’ And I said, ‘That’s it, it’s the hourly dong now.'”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming on Netflix now. You can read our review here, our breakdown of the movie’s ending here, and the full cast here.