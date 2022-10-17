Full Glass Onion cast list: All actors & characters

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Who’s in the Glass Onion cast? Here’s your guide to all of the actors and characters in Rian Johnson’s highly-anticipated Knives Out sequel on Netflix.

Knives Out, Johnson’s 2017 hit, had one of the strongest casts of the decade: Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Christopher Plummer, and Toni Collette, and that’s not even all of them.

Soon, Daniel Craig will return as Benoit Blanc for a whole new mystery on Netflix. Glass Onion boasts another starry ensemble, gathered together on an avant-garde Greek island where backstabbing is par for the course. You can check out our review here.

So, it’s only fair to wonder: who’s in the Glass Onion cast, and are there any cameos? Let’s dive in.

Contents

Glass Onion cast: Every actor and character

Glass Onion sees Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) take a trip to a gorgeous Greek island with a group of “disruptors” who’ve all been invited to solve a mystery laid out by their host.

The official synopsis reads: “Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles.

“Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion.”

Benoit Blanc: Daniel Craig

Netflix

Daniel Craig stars as Benoit Blanc, the world’s greatest detective first introduced in Knives Out. Some things to know: nothing gets past him, he has remarkable style, and he’s gay… but we’re not saying who his partner is.

Craig is best known for playing James Bond between Casino Royale and No Time To Die, while also having memorable roles in Layer Cake, Logan Lucky, and Enduring Love.

Miles Bron: Edward Norton

Netflix

Edward Norton stars as Miles Bron, an obnoxious tech billionaire who invites his friends to a Greek island for a weekend of luxury and fun. He’s the worst kind of rich person: someone who masquerades as a progressive when they just love power and spending money.

Norton’s long screen career has several acclaimed performances, including his roles in American History X, Primal Fear, Birdman, Fight Club, and his brief stint in the MCU as The Incredible Hulk.

Andi Brand: Janelle Monáe

Netflix

Janelle Monáe plays Andi Brand, Miles’ former business partner who was “Social Networked” out of the company and betrayed by her friends.

Monáe is an award-winning actress and singer, starring in the likes of Moonlight and Hidden Figures, and producing three albums: The ArchAndroid, The Electric Lady, and Dirty Computer.

Claire Debella: Kathryn Hahn

Netflix

Kathryn Hahn plays Claire Debella, a Connecticut governor hoping to run for the senate who’s also friends with Miles.

Hahn is one of the most formidable comedic talents working today, starring in Step Brothers, Private Life, We’re the Millers, and Bad Moms, not to mention her MCU debut as Agatha in WandaVision.

Lionel Toussaint: Leslie Odom Jr.

Netflix

Leslie Odom Jr. plays Lionel Toussaint, one of Miles’ top scientists who keeps working for him despite their disagreements over the fast-tracking of a new energy source.

The actor is halfway through an EGOT, having won awards and acclaim for his performance as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, as well as One Night in Miami, Central Park, and The Many Saints of Newark.

Birdie Jay: Kate Hudson

Netflix

Kate Hudson plays Birdie Jay, who’s essentially the dark timeline version of her character in Almost Famous. Once a beloved pop star, she’s now a controversial figure after unwittingly supporting sweat shops and tweeting racial slurs. “No filter,” she says.

Hudson starred in a stream of rom-coms in the 2000s, including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Bride Wars, as well as a recurring role in Glee.

Peg: Jessica Henwick

Netflix

Jessica Henwick plays Peg, Birdie’s assistant who’s constantly guarding her phone to prevent any further scandals and, as a result, the loss of her job.

Henwick starred in Game of Thrones, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Matrix Resurrections, and The Gray Man.

Duke Cody: Dave Bautista

Netflix

Dave Bautista plays Duke Cody, a gun-toting meninist who runs a highly successful Twitch channel named Apexosity, and he’s said to be the first influencer to reach one million subscribers.

While first known as a wrestler, Bautista has proven himself to be the most talented actor to emerge from the WWE, starring in Blade Runner 2049, Guardians of the Galaxy, and soon, he’ll appear in M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin.

Whiskey: Madelyn Cline

Netflix

Madelyn Cline plays Whiskey, Duke’s girlfriend who’s interested in building her own brand, and joins the group on their mysterious trip to Miles’ island.

Cline is currently starring in Outer Banks, and has previously appeared in Stranger Things and Boy Erased.

Miles’ assistant: Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke makes a brief appearance as Miles’ nameless assistant ahead of the group’s trip to Greece.

Hawke is considered to be one of the most talented actors working today, having starred in the Before trilogy, The Black Phone, Sinister, First Reformed, Predestination, and the MCU in Moon Knight.

We can also confirm the following stars are in the movie, but we won’t detail their role: Hugh Grant, Noah Segan, Natasha Lyonne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Angela Lansbury, and Stephen Sondheim.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be screening in cinemas between November 23 and 29, ahead of its release on Netflix on December 23.

The original Knives Out is available to stream on-demand on Amazon Prime.