Will there be a 3 Body Problem Season 2?

Is 3 Body Problem Season 2 going ahead at Netflix? While not yet set in stone, here’s everything we know about the potential second season of the hit sci-fi series.

Five years after Game of Thrones wrapped its final season, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss just returned with another blockbuster adaptation, this time in the sci-fi genre.

Backed by hundreds of millions in investment from Netflix, the duo spent years bringing Season 1 of Liu Cixin’s 3 Body Problem to life for a Western audience.

And while reviews span the entire spectrum, with some calling it tremendous, and others confused by the plot, the overall story is only just beginning to unfurl. Season 1 is merely the beginning of the sci-fi epic, so can fans expect Season 2 of 3 Body Problem to follow? Here’s what we know.

Is 3 Body Problem Season 2 going ahead at Netflix?

3 Body Problem has not yet been renewed for Season 2 at the time of writing.

Season 1 of the Netflix series is still rather fresh, so it’s yet to be determined if a second season will get the green light. However, given earlier commitments from Netflix, along with a handful of comments from the ex-Game of Thrones showrunners, it looks more than likely a commitment to Season 2 is just a matter of time.

Most recently, Benioff confirmed the above, stating “We don’t have a second season,” in conversation with Games Radar. “But we need to keep pushing forward, full steam ahead as if we did,” he added.

“If we do get a second season, we’ll need to hit the ground running in terms of pre-production and production to get it out to people in some kind of reasonable time.”

Without delving into specifics and spoiling the second book in the trilogy, there’s a great deal that differentiates it from the story told in Season 1. Different settings, different characters, massive time jumps, and plenty of incomprehensibly large set pieces make a second season no small feat. So if Netflix does give the go-ahead, it could still be years before the live-action adaptation sees the light of day given Season 2’s scope.

Speaking to one sequence in particular, Benioff chimed in during a Hollywood Reporter interview, claiming if they’re able to bring one moment from the second book to life, the crew will be “golden” from that point on.

“There’s a scene in the second season [of 3 Body Problem] that I feel is — it’s not the Judgment Day scene [in Season 1] — it’s one that happens in the second season … things wildly escape and there’s one scene, if we get to it, we’re golden — like when we got to the Red Wedding on Thrones.”

If the word ‘droplet’ means anything to you, you certainly know which sequence Beioff is referencing here.

“It’s something we’ve talked about with the Netflix guys, too. Liu Cixin’s created this inedible trilogy and the books just get better for me. The second book is far better than the first, and the third book just completely blew my mind. The story just gets more and more ambitious as it goes, and it takes a huge leap in book two. So I feel like if we survive to the second season, we’re going to be in a good place.”

While Netflix is backing 3 Body Problem in a major way, with a huge marketing push of late, there’s currently no indication of just how widely viewed Season 1 has been through its first days on the streaming service. Given the costs to create a second season, with episodes reportedly around the $20 million mark a piece, Netflix certainly has a lot to weigh up.

So for now, there’s no confirmation of a renewal for 3 Body Problem Season 2 or on the other hand with a cancellation. Though with Season 1’s cliffhanger ending, it would certainly be a shame to not give audiences the next chapter in the story. Rest assured, we’ll keep you updated right here as any further details emerge.