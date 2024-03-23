Fans speculate about Joker 2’s potential “jukebox musical” tracklist

Since it’s been confirmed that Joker 2 will be a full blown musical, many fans have started speculating about what will appear on the tracklist.

Todd Phillips’ highly anticipated sequel Joker: Folie à Deux is set to hit theaters this spooky season and fans cannot contain their excitement for the film’s soundtrack and musical approach to the Joker’s tale.

On top of the surprising announcement that pop superstar Lady Gaga would be joining the cast, rumors have swirled concerning if the movie will lean more towards the musical side, but those rumors have finally been confirmed.

Joker 2 inside sources told Variety the movie will be “mostly a jukebox musical” and will contain 15 reinterpretations of “very well-known” songs, including the song “That’s Entertainment” from the 1953 musical The Band Wagon.

Since the announcement broke, Joker 2 fans have taken to Twitter to speculate on what tracks could be found on the movie’s playlist.

“Harley Quinn is going to sing Bad Romance,” one fan wrote, referencing that Gaga (who plays Quinn) could reprise her famous hit from 2008.

Another fan keep the Gaga song train going tweeting, “Omg they’re going to sing Telephone,” while another fan went with a more Broadway-esque tune writing, “She’s definitely gonna sing Sondheim’s Send in the Clowns right?”

A lot of Joker 2 fans are excited for the movie to go in a more musical direction because it’s very similar to what 2001’s Moulin Rouge! did and that film is now widely regarded as one of the best movie musicals of all time.

Along with the 15 song covers, the sources did confirm that “one or two” original songs could make it into the final version, but it’s unclear who would write and perform them.