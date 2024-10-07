Who killed Arthur Fleck in Joker 2? There are 5 suspects

If you sat through Joker 2 this weekend, you likely have two questions.

The first is probably, “What the hell was that?” Well, I’m sorry, but I can’t answer that here (although our Joker 2 review may), but I can help you with your second question… as long as that question is: “Who killed the Joker in Joker 2?” (Sorry if it was something else, I’m not psychic.)

Yes, Folie à Deux ends with Arthur Fleck meeting his maker at the hands of a cackling loon, the identity of whom remains a mystery. So, who was this mysterious maniac? Could he be the Man who Laughs? The supervillain destined to do endless battle with Gotham’s Dark Knight?

Article continues after ad

It’s possible, but there are other suspects in the case. Maybe the murderer was just a pawn in a bigger game of chess, and there’s a criminal mastermind behind Arthur’s untimely demise. So, who really killed the Joker? Well, here are five possible suspects… warning: we’re gonna get weird with it.

Article continues after ad

Who murdered the Joker?

Harley Quinn

Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s entirely possible that Harley had Arthur killed after she rejected him on those famous stairs. After all, she’d already proven herself to be a deranged fantasist with plenty of resources. What’s to stop her from setting Arthur up, bribing the corrupt Arkham guards to turn a blind eye while her hired hitman takes out Arthur?

Article continues after ad

It would be fitting that Arthur is ultimately killed by the person he loves most, just like he killed the people he loved most, his mother and Murray Franklin. Still, there’s nothing concrete to link Harley to Arthur’s death, and while she was defintiely obsessive and dangerous, there’s nothing to suggest Harley was murderous.

The Arkham Guards

Warner Bros.

The most likely answer is that the Arkham guards were the ones who set Arthur’s murder in motion. Arkham’s boys in blue had been treating Arthur like their personal circus clown for the run of the movie, but it was clear his courtroom antics had seriously pissed them off.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Who’s to say that Guard Jackie and his pals didn’t set Arthur up? It would explain Jackie’s knowing nod to Arthur as he walked into the TV room and why no guards came to help Arthur while he was bleeding out.

More than that, they’d probably see themselves as heroes, cleaning the proverbial muck off Gotham’s boots. Again, though, all of this is a bit circumstantial, and while Jackie and the guards were definitely abusive, we’ve no reason to think they were killers.

Article continues after ad

The ‘Real’ Joker

Warner Home Video

The most apparent and dullest answer is that Arthur met his end at the hands of the man who will become Gotham’s true Clown Prince of Crime. If this is the case, it’s likely he was acting alone or on impulse; after all, the Joker is known for his random acts of wanton violence.

There’s plenty of evidence to support the idea. The murderer shared several of the Joker’s personality traits, including his cruelty, penchant for violence, and bad sense of humor. He also carved a Glasgow smile onto his face, an injury that has become synonymous with the Joker thanks to Heath Ledger’s iconic performance.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You did

Don’t worry, we’re not calling you a murderer (not in a literal sense anyway!), but this is probably the most compelling answer.

You see, one of the more exciting things about the Joker sequel is the way it examines identity and fame (or infamy in Arthur’s case). Harley and the Joker’s fans are only interested in Arthur when he’s slathered in white grease paint and wearing a garish suit.

The moment he wipes off his make-up and chooses to be just Arthur, Harley dumps him. Joker 2’s ending then can be seen as Phillip’s predicting that fans, much like Harley, would lose interest in Arthur (both as a character in a movie and the wider Joker franchise) when he rejects that identity.

Article continues after ad

The murderer then represents us, the audience, who, like Harley, are done with Arthur and want to move on to the next big thing. Yes, it’s a bit meta, but it’s fun to think we did what Batman couldn’t: put a stop to the Joker.

Article continues after ad

David Zaslav

Warner Bros. Pictures

Finally, another possible meta explanation might be that the murderer represents David Zaslav or Warner Bros. Phillips has made no secret that he’s done with Joker after Folie à Deux. However, it’s evident that Warner Bros are not.

Article continues after ad

The Harlequin of Hate will undoubtedly rise again, either in Joker 3, James Gunn’s new DCU, or The Batman 2. The killer then is a metaphor for the old Joker dying only to be replaced by another, in an endless cycle wherein one version of Batman’s nemesis dies only to be replaced by another in a new movie or franchise.

I told you we were going to get weird with it.

If you enjoyed the Joker 2 (don’t laugh, some people did), then check out our guide to the Joker 2 soundtrack. We’ve also got a list of the best superhero movies as well if you want to explore the cape and cowl genre a little more.

Article continues after ad