Joker 2 soundtrack: Lady Gaga songs & full tracklist

While the first movie focused more on Arthur Fleck’s descent into madness and his quest for recognition, Joker 2 is taking a more theatrical turn with a soundtrack that comprises of big band hits.

There’s been much debate over whether Joker: Folie à Deux technically qualifies as a musical, but either way, there’s plenty of music from the new movie to enjoy.

There’s a fresh score by Hildur Guðnadóttir, a Lady Gaga companion album, and a new soundtrack with songs performed by Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. That’s a lot of tunes to get tappin’ to.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Joker 2 soundtrack, score, and accompanying Lady Gaga album. Warning: haunting leitmotifs and classic musical numbers ahead.

Joker 2 soundtrack tracklist

The Joker 2 soundtrack consists of 16 songs, 15 of which are sung by Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Here’s the full list of songs in the Joker 2 soundtrack:

‘Slap That Bass/Get Happy/What the World Needs Now Is Love’ – Nick Cave

‘For Once in My Life’ – Joaquin Phoenix

‘If My Friends Could See Me Now’ – Lady Gaga & Joaquin Phoenix

‘Folie à Deux’ – Lady Gaga

‘Bewitched’ – Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga

‘That’s Entertainment’ – Lady Gaga

‘When You’re Smiling’ (The Whole World Smiles With You) – Joaquin Phoenix

‘To Love Somebody’ – Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga

‘(They Long to Be) Close to You’ – Lady Gaga & Joaquin Phoenix

‘The Joker’ – Joaquin Phoenix

‘Gonna Build a Mountain’ – Lady Gaga & Joaquin Phoenix

‘I’ve Got the World on a String’ – Lady Gaga

‘If You Go Away’ – Joaquin Phoenix

‘Gonna Build a Mountain (Reprise)’ – Joaquin Phoenix

‘That’s Life’ – Lady Gaga

‘True Love Will Find You in the End’ – Joaquin Phoenix

Joker 2 score tracklist

The Joker 2 score was composed by Hildur Guðnadóttir, who also created the score for the original movie.

The score was released as a separate album on September 9, 2024, and is available to listen to now. Guðnadóttir won the Oscar for Best Original Score for the first movie at the 2020 Academy Awards, and it was announced in 2023 that she would be returning for the sequel.

Warner Bros.

Here’s the full list of songs in the Joker 2 score:

‘It’s Showtime’

‘That Dumb Laugh’

‘Same Ol’ Joker’

‘The Real You’

‘Back on TV’

‘Buy Me a Drink First?’

‘Trial of the Century’

‘My Mother Had Me Committed’

‘The Saints’

‘The Other Half’

‘Social Services’

‘Knock Knock’

‘Doppelgänger’

‘That’s All, Folks’

‘Old Neighborhood’

‘Uh Oh, I’m in Trouble’

‘Voices’

‘There Is No Joker’

‘It’s All Theater’

Lady Gaga’s Harlequin tracklist

On September 27, 2024, Lady Gaga released a companion album of her own inspired by Joker 2 and Harley Quinn titled ‘Harlequin’.

Gaga had teased that she was working on a “special project” in the build up to Folie à Deux. After the album was announced, she revealed that it had come about after playing Harley Quinn, saying [via Attitude]: “When we were done with the movie, I wasn’t done with her. Because I’m not done with her, I made Harlequin.”

Here’s the full list of songs in Harlequin:

‘Good Morning’

‘Get Happy (2024)’

‘Oh, When the Saints’

‘World on a String’

‘If My Friends Could See Me Now’

‘That’s Entertainment’

‘Smile’

‘The Joker’

‘Folie à Deux’

‘Gonna Build a Mountain’

‘Close To You’

‘Happy Mistake’

‘That’s Life’

Where to listen to the Joker 2 soundtrack

The Joker soundtrack, score, and Harlequin album will be available to stream on all major music platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

The original score and Harlequin are both available to stream now, while the rest of the soundtrack will be released on October 4, the same day as the movie’s release.

