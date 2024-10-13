Who does Tim Dillon play in Joker 2? The comedian’s scene in Folie à Deux explained

Those with eagle eyes might have spotted a familiar face in Joker 2, as comedian Tim Dillon makes a small cameo in Folie à Deux that showcases Arthur’s own dark humor.

Joker: Folie à Deux‘s bombastic musical stylings might be a grand thing to look at, but that won’t distract most audiences from spotting some incredible supporting stars.

Although Arthur Fleck seems to have ditched his dreams of becoming a famous comedian in the sequel, that doesn’t mean there aren’t other jokers to be found. In fact, Tim Dillon has a supporting role in the new movie, meaning fans of The Tim Dillon Show had a nice surprise waiting for them.

It might be brief, but we’ve got a breakdown of exactly when he appears, and how you might know him in real life.

Tim Dillon Joker 2 role explained

Tim Dillon plays a guard at Arkham Asylum in Joker: Folie à Deux, simply credited as “Arkham Guard”.

While Brendan Gleeson’s Jackie Sullivan serves as Arthur’s biggest antagonist and the head honcho inside Arkham, Dillon appears as a fellow guard.

Most notably, he asks Arthur to sign his book, “The Night the Laughter Died.” It’s suggested that the book details the night of Arthur’s appearance on the Murray Franklin show, wherein he brutally shot the host.

(It’s worth noting that the fictional book was written by Gene Ufland, who was Murray’s producer in the first movie – played by another real-world comedian and podcaster, Marc Maron.)

Warner Bros. Pictures

Arthur starts to sign his book earnestly, but when Dillon’s character makes a crack at him, it’s revealed that Arthur scribbled down the words, “I hope you get cancer,” paired with a smiley face.

Dillon first teased that he would be appearing in a major production during an episode of his podcast, The Tim Dillon Show, in April 2023. Thanks to some clues he dropped, fans were able to quickly work out that he was talking about Folie à Deux.

Who is Tim Dillon?

Tim Dillon is an American comedian and host of the podcast The Tim Dillon Show.

As a child, Dillon made attempts at being a young actor, appearing on Sesame Street. He’s spoken about his on-screen experience in the past, saying [via The Guardian] in 2024: “I was a child actor and I failed. It was embarrassing and shameful. I felt as if I had let down my parents, who wanted to retire off my winnings as an actor, except there were none.”

Raised in New York, Dillon worked as a tour guide around the city before embarking on a stand-up career in 2010. In 2017, he was named by Rolling Stone as one of the “10 Comedians You Need to Know.”

Netflix

Dillon describes his own comedy as “dark and a bit silly,” and in 2022, his first special, Tim Dillon: A Real Hero, was released.

His podcast (which generates over a million downloads every episode) tackles Dillon’s personal life, as well as conversations around American culture and politics. On his podcast’s YouTube channel, he has 719k subscribers.

As for his other on-screen credits, Dillon appeared in Eli Roth’s 2023 horror movie Thanksgiving in a small role, playing the security guard Manny.

For more, check out all the answers to your biggest Joker 2 questions. You can also learn about the Joker 2 age rating, the soundtrack, and find out what's going on with Joker 3. Don't miss our Folie à Deux ending explained, too!