Lady Gaga finally unveils Joker 2 “Harlequin” surprise after cryptic clues

Lady Gaga has announced a surprise album connected to her role as Harley Quinn in Joker 2 after leading fans on a wild goose chase.

One of the most anticipated new movies of 2024 is Joker 2, also titled Joker: Folie à Deux, which is a follow up to Todd Phillips‘ 2019 film Joker.

However, instead of being on his own, the Clown Prince will be joined with Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn, who has already delivered quite the surprise before she even made her big screen appearance.

Gaga announced that she will be dropping Harlequin, a companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux, a little more than a week before the sequel will be available to mainstream audiences, only adding to the hype around the movie.

The singer had dropped hints about the album’s release with different slides on her Instagram profile with the quotes, “Still Not October,” “Moondust Gets Everywhere,” “No Ducttape No Mission,” “Don’t Tell Me What To Wear” and “I’m Ready For My Interview.”

While these are not the titles to Gaga’s songs on the Joker 2 soundtrack, they do hint at certain themes they can expect when watching Joker: Folie à Deux.

Although little is known about the sequel’s plot, Gaga may have left some clues as what will happen to our favorite Clown Prince and his right-hand mistress by reading through the tracklist.

The album starts with the ballad ‘Get Happy,’ which could be a rendition of Judy Garland’s song of the same name. The track was meant to a lighthearted ballad in which the listener could “forget all [their] troubles” and focus on the brighter side of life.

When fans reunite with Arthur Fleck aka Joker in his sequel film, he’s locked up in Arkham Insane Asylum, so this song could be used as Harley’s way to distract him from the woes of his real life.

However, Joker and Harley’s relationship may not be as smooth sailing as they hoped it would be, as one of the tracks on Gaga’s album is titled ‘Happy Mistake.’ This could reflect how Harley views her relationship with Arthur as he is, technically, a convicted killer with a homicidal mental illness when they meet at Arkham.

Maybe this ballad will be used when Harley realizes their relationship is just a mistake she must go through to better herself, but only time will tell if this theory holds true.

How to stream Lady Gaga’s Joker 2 album

You can stream Lady Gaga’s Joker 2 album Harleyquin on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud.

Gaga’s Harlequin album will be available to stream, download, or purchase when it premieres on September 27, 2024.

The singer has labeled this soundtrack as ‘LG 6.5,’ as fans continue to eagerly await any news around her official seventh studio album, nicknamed ‘LG7,’ which the singer has confirmed to be coming out sometime in February 2025.

Warner Bros. Pictures

This isn’t the first time that Gaga will be releasing music to accompany the movie she was starring in as she was heavily featured on 2018’s A Star is Born album, but this marks the first time she has had complete creative control over a movie tracklist.

