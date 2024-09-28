Lady Gaga shares “profound” reason behind Joker 2 inspired album

Lady Gaga’s new album announcement was a welcome surprise for many, and the Joker 2 star has now revealed the reasoning behind her new creative endeavor.

Over the years, Lady Gaga’s acting career has spiraled into a successful on-screen legacy. What’s more, her roles have made it clear that whether it’s music or acting, Gaga’s talents often transcend into method tactics.

So it’s not surprising that Gaga has revealed her latest album, Harlequin, was directly inspired from the new movie and came as a result of being unable to shake off her character in Joker: Folie à Deux.

“This idea of dual identities was always something that was a part of my music making,” she said [via The Zane Lowe Show]. “I was always creating characters in my music and when I made Lee for Joker, she just really had this profound effect on me.

“The film had so much music in it, so much music that I love, and I was able to discover the character through the story, through the music that we did live every day as well as dance and the costumes and the makeup.”

Gaga went on to explain that after filming the musical, she was unable to leave Harley behind. It’s because of this that Harlequin was born, a 13-track album that includes covers of classic hits which feature in Joker 2.

“I kind of had this deep experience with the character and she just didn’t really leave me creatively and I decided I wanted to make a whole album inspired by her,” she continued.

“She’s a really complex woman and I think, particularly as a woman in music and a female producer, it was really fun to go, ‘This album will be and I will be what I want, when I decide, whenever I feel like it. If I want it to be blues, it’ll be blues. If I want it to be funk, it’ll be funk. If I want it to be soul, it’ll be soul.'”

Harlequin is available to stream on music platforms now. Joker: Folie à Deux will be released on October 4, so until then, check out our list of the best superhero movies now. You can also keep up to date with The Batman 2, for more from Gotham.