Joker 2 set video shows Arkham Asylum on fire

Joker 2 – aka Joker: Folie à Deux – will see Arkham Asylum engulfed in a huge fire, going by new footage from the set of the sequel.

Put on a happy face, because Joaquin Phoenix will return as the Clown Prince of Crime in Joker: Folie à Deux, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2019’s billion-busting, acclaimed hit.

At the end of the film, after committing murder on live television and razing Gotham to the ground in a blaze of riots and fiery glory, we saw Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck running around Arkham State Hospital, the movie’s version of the iconic DC madhouse.

Given Lady Gaga will make her debut as Harley Quinn in the movie, it’s unsurprising that Arkham Asylum will be a major setting – but whether it’s at the beginning, the end, or somewhere along the way, it’s going up in flames.

Joker 2 sets Arkham Asylum alight

In footage and photos shared by @ladygaganownet on Instagram, the New Jersey building doubling for Arkham Asylum can be seen on fire, with flames blazing out of several windows.

No official plot details have been revealed about Joker 2, bar the possibility of it being a musical, but there’s been other footage from the set of the sequel. For example, a video shows Phoenix’s character being chased by two other Jokers – is it all in his head, or could there be copycat Jokers after the events of the first movie (if they really happened, that is)?

It’s likely that Arthur and Gaga’s Harley are responsible for the fire. The question is, does this come after Harley meets him while she’s a psychologist, or will we meet her as a fellow inmate?

Here’s one thing we do know: Joker will exist outside of James Gunn’s rebooted DCU canon, instead falling under the “Elsewords” banner alongside The Batman and any of its sequels and spinoffs.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in cinemas on October 4, 2024. Find out more here.