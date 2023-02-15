Lady Gaga reveals first look at Joker 2’s Harley Quinn in special Valentine’s Day post

A brand new still for the upcoming film, Joker: Folie à Deux, offers up audiences their first look at Lady Gaga in her role as the iconic Harley Quinn.

Joker: Folie à Deux will serve as a direct sequel to the original 2019 Joker film. Joaquin Phoenix is back as the clown prince of crime, with the upcoming sequel also introducing another iconic DC character. One that is very much so connected with the Joker, Harley Quinn.

And while it was confirmed months ago that Lady Gaga would be taking on the role for the sequel, not much has been revealed about the take on the character that the movie will include. That is, until now.

First look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker 2

A brand new still for Joker: Folie à Deux hit the internet on Valentine’s Day 2023 and includes a terrified looking Gaga face-to-face with Phoenix’s Joker. Lady Gaga posted the still on her socials, with users flooding the comments section with their opinions of her take on Harley Quinn.

And while it may only be an image, a picture does paint a thousand words. What’s more, Harley is cradling Joker’s face in her hands, the image hinting at the romantic aspect to the duo’s dynamic. The fear in her eyes represents that, while the two may be romantically linked in the comics and in this film, their dynamic has always been built on the foundations of fear.

While the DC extended universe is undergoing a complete rework and revamp, some standalone projects are still being worked on and developed. While this sequel is very much being marketed as another standalone project, there is a chance that it could also bring itself into the larger world.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in cinemas on October 4, 2024.