Joker 2 age rating explained: Is the sequel suitable for kids?

Joker 2 might be a comic book movie, but that doesn’t mean the Clown Prince of Crime’s antics are suitable for younger audiences, as proven by the new movie’s age rating.

As time has gone on, superheroes and supervillains have gone from cartoonish and low-stakes fare to figures in gritty and realistic crime dramas. With every iteration of the Joker, he becomes more violent and scheming, meaning his new movies might not be appropriate for all.

Article continues after ad

Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie à Deux introduces Harley Quinn into this new-world Gotham. As Arthur Fleck’s trial commences, those on the streets of Gotham begin to rebel with ideals from their new hero.

But Joker 2 is a musical, right? Surely it can’t be that bad? Here’s everything you need to know about the age rating of the drama, including parental guidance and what to expect.

What is the Joker 2 age rating?

Joker 2 is rated R in the US by the MPAA, for “strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Based on MPAA guidance for the R rating, parents are advised to look into the film before taking young children. Basically, if you’re under 17, you won’t be able to get in without a parent or a guardian.

In the UK, Joker 2 has been given a 15 rating by the BBFC, citing “strong violence, language, and brief sex.” Nobody younger than 15 years old can watch the movie in a cinema.

Joker 2 won’t be suitable for young children

Of course, it’s down to the discretion of parents as to whether they let children watch Joker or the sequel, but generally speaking, Joker 2 won’t be appropriate for young children.

Article continues after ad

As already established in the original movie, Joker takes place in an extremely violent version of Gotham. Arthur Fleck is portrayed as a threatening person who enacts graphic murders, and although we don’t know the level of violence or nature of kills in Joker 2 just yet, it’s likely to be in the same vein, if not more brutal.

Article continues after ad

Warner Bros. Pictures

With that in mind, it’s best for parents to check the film out beforehand, or avoid showing it to younger kids altogether.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking for a more family-friendly Batman-related watch, there’s always The Lego Batman movie or Batman: The Animated Series!

For more, check out our guides to the 10 best movies like Joker to watch before the sequel. You can also find out what other new movies are coming out this month, and find out what other upcoming DC movies are coming out.