Controversial Johnny Depp movie “pulled” from theaters, but not for the reason you think

A controversial new movie starring Johnny Depp is allegedly being “pulled” from theaters in LA, but maybe not for the reason you think.

Divisive actor Johnny Depp has been under intense public scrutiny since his highly-publicized legal trial against former partner Amber Heard, meaning his latest movie starring as the equally controversial Louis XV has gone largely under the radar.

Now, Jeanne du Barry is allegedly being “pulled” from screenings across LA according to the city’s moviegoers, but not for any of the reasons above — it’s purely down to low ticket sales.

One X/Twitter posted, “Unfortunately due to low ticket sales, Jeanne du Barry has already been PULLED from most theaters in Los Angeles. The film only sold 2 tickets at last night’s premiere in Hollywood.”

“The only remaining theater still showing Jeanne du Barry is Sherman Oaks — where it sold 7 tickets. It will no longer be playing anywhere in Los Angeles after tonight,” the post continued.

Even though the film has already been released on Netflix in France and in theaters across the UK, some fans believe that Depp’s reputation in the US is affecting the nationwide release, which appears to be limited in some areas.

“This is so confusing to me considering how rampant his support is online and his die-hard defenders. Do they do anything but buy tickets to his actual stuff?” a second fan weighed in, with a third commenting, “I’m afraid Johnny Depp’s career is finished, no one takes him seriously as an actor. He became a joke to everyone.”

Other fans have been able to access screenings, but have cited small venues and sparse screenings as issues.

Depp has been back in the news this week thanks to another film release, with David Leitch’s The Fall Guy including a joke about Depp and Heard that has come under fire across social media.

Jeanne du Barry released across North America on May 2, with its synopsis reading, “Jeanne uses her charms and intelligence to climb the social ladder step by step. She becomes one of the favorites of King Louis XV and falls madly in love. Against all convention, Jeanne moves to Versailles.”

