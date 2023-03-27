John Wick director says he’d “love” Jet Li & Jackie Chan to star in next sequel

John Wick Chapter 4 has amazed audiences worldwide since being released – and with talks of more films in the franchise coming, Chad Stahelski has no shortage of actors he wants to bring on.

It seems like each installment of the John Wick series has one-upped every previous film in the series, and a big reason for this is its cast.

While John Wick 3 featured Mark Dacascos as the antagonist alongside The Raid’s Yayan Ruhian, the fourth film upped the ante by introducing Donnie Yen to the universe.

Although a fifth movie may not be in the cards, Chad Stahelski has some big names he wants to work with for another John Wick flick.

Chad Stahelski reveals who he wants in John Wick 5

Speaking with ScreenRant, Stahelski was asked about actors he would like to see alongside Keanu Reeves in the Wick universe.

“Keanu and I have a full board of people we’d just love to work with,” he said before naming off some big possibilities. “If you told me Cillian Murphy was going to be in John Wick, I’d be like ‘Oh my God, Cillian Murphy!’ If you told me Jackie Chan or Jet Li or Jason Statham… dream list, you know.”

(segment begins at 10:51)

The director added that he would also really like to have some old-school faces like Sylvester Stallone and Clint Eastwood in a future project, while also showing love to Jason Momoa, Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth.

Whether or not we do see Keanu return to the John Wick universe remains to be seen, but in the meantime, there are some big projects in the works including Ballerina, The Continental and an unannounced mystery film.