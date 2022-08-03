John Wick director asked Kevin Feige if he could direct MCU’s Blade

John Wick director Chad Stahelski spoke to Kevin Feige about directing Blade in the MCU.

It’s crazy to think of John Wick as an underdog. Once upon a time, studio execs seriously thought an action movie about a hitman avenging his dog, given to him by his dead wife, starring Keanu Reeves, was a bad idea.

They know better now. The John Wick franchise has quickly become one of the 21st century’s most iconic action franchises, with a highly-anticipated fourth entry coming next year.

Reeves is an essential ingredient, but so is Stahelski. From the very beginning, the former stuntman has orchestrated gut-churning, balletic violence with ease. When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there was one hero he was interested in.

John Wick director says Kevin Feige is like a “mentor”

In a new interview with Comic Book, Stahelski revealed that not only did he want to bring Blade into the MCU, but he even sat down with Marvel’s head honcho Kevin Feige to talk about it.

“Marvel was very influential in my career. I owe them a great deal. Kevin [Feige] is an awesome guy and I’ve worked for him many times on second unit,” he said.

“After John Wick 3, he was nice enough to carve out a big chunk of time and have a nice talk. He’s been… in a way… a very strong mentor, even though it was a short period of time. I’ve only talked to him a few times, but he has been very influential in mindset and how to do it.”

John Wick director spoke to Kevin Feige about directing MCU’s Blade

When Stahelski met up with Feige, the producer asked him if there was anything specific he’d like to do with Marvel.

Stahelski told him: “Look, I’m not going to lie to you. I don’t know if I fit that kind of studio mold, but Blade would be the one interesting thing I’d like to do.”

Marvel Studios Mahershala Ali will bring Blade to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the hero’s Phase 5 solo film.

Mogul Mowgli director Bassam Tariq has since been tapped for the project, which will star Mahershala Ali as the Daywalker, alongside Delroy Lindo. Stahelski conceded he may have not been the “best choice.”

“I don’t know if I would’ve been the best choice for that in the direction they wanted to go. If you want to do the edgy R-rated version, yeah, give me a call. If you want to be non-apologetic, yeah. That’s me. But I think they’re protecting their brand, they’re doing their thing,” he said.

“The individual they selected, I think is a very good director, and I think will do a great job in the direction that I think they want to take the property.”

Blade is due for release on November 3, 2023.