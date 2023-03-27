Jean Grey actor Famke Janssen hints at possible return to the X-Men franchise

X-Men actor Famke Janssen has hinted at whether or not there is a chance she could come back to reprise her role as Jean Grey at some point in the future of the MCU.

Now that Disney has officially acquired Fox, the likes of the Fantastic 4 and the X-Men are all set to make their debut in the MCU. In Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Patrick Stewart appeared as Professor X and officially introduced the X-Men into the larger Marvel world.

As well as this, the finale of Ms Marvel also teased the mutant heroes, with Ms Marvel herself being referred to as a mutant in the final moments of the first season of the show.

And with the X-Men shaping up to play a big role in the future of the MCU, fans are wondering whether or not Marvel is planning on bringing back some of the OG actors to reprise their roles. After all, Hugh Jackman is once again set to come back as the Wolverine for Deadpool 3.

Famke Janssen on if she’d come back as Jean Grey in the X-Men franchise

20th Century Studios Jean Grey is a main character of the X-Men franchise

During a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Famke Janssen, who played Jean Grey in the original X-Men trilogy and appeared in a brief cameo at the end of Days of Future Past, hinted at the possibility of coming back to the role in the future.

“Um, you know, I played Jean Grey [and] Phoenix five times. It has been an incredible journey. It has given me the most amazing opportunities over time. So, who knows? Is that chapter done? Potentially. Is there an opening? Who knows? I just look forward and I don’t really look back. I just enjoy new opportunities in my life.”

In the newer X-Men films, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner took on the role of Jean Grey. However, fans of the X-Men franchise have expressed their desire to have Janssen return to the role, often citing her as the best live-action version of the character to date.

Time will tell if Janssen or any other X-Men actor reprise their roles in the future of the MCU. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated with all the latest Marvel updates.

