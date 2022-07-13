Ms. Marvel finale: Post-credits scene and major MCU cameo, explained

Cameron Frew . 1 hour ago

There’s no point acting coy about it: we were all waiting on the Ms. Marvel post-credits scene for a specific reason. So, let’s dig into what happens and what that cameo means for the MCU. Spoilers to follow…

Ms. Marvel marks the debut of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing never-before-seen Muslim representation to the franchise with a slick, surprisingly expansive coming-of-age story.

Over the course of the season, we watched Kamala wrestle with the reality of her newfound “cosmic” powers, fall under the spell of Kamran (Rish Shah), and tangle with the Clandestine and her family heritage.

However, while her Disney+ adventures may be smaller-scale than the Infinity Saga, we all know what it’s preceding in the overall roadmap of the MCU.

This is your final spoiler warning for the Ms. Marvel finale…

Marvel/Disney+ The Ms. Marvel finale’s post-credits scene features a major cameo.

Ms. Marvel finale: How many post-credits scenes are there, and what happens?

First of all, there’s just one post-credits scene in the Ms. Marvel finale, so don’t feel the need to hang around past all the copyright stuff like you would in the cinema.

Secondly, the post-credits scene features the cameo we’ve all been expecting: yes, Brie Larson does appear as Captain Marvel.

The scene starts with Kamala lying on her bed after the events of the finale, at which point her bangle mysteriously starts glowing. She’s then transported somewhere through her bedroom closet, with her body turning into interdimensional squiggles a bit like “apparating” in Harry Potter.

Then, suddenly, Captain Marvel emerges from the closet with her hands glowing. She picks up one of Kamala’s posters, and appears to be rather confused about her whereabouts. “Oh no, no, no,” she mutters, before running out of frame.

Ms. Marvel finale: How Brie Larson’s cameo leads into The Marvels

Captain Marvel will return to the big screen next year in The Marvels, set to star Larson’s hero alongside Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, who’s likely to take on the Photon moniker after her debut in WandaVision.

All we’ve known about The Marvels is that it would follow the “further adventures of Captain Marvel.”

However, the post-credits scene seems to tease what to expect in the sequel: somehow, whether it’s due to their energy-based powers or another force at play, Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel have swapped places.

In the comics, Captain Marvel’s mythology has been associated with Kree bracelets, known as Nega-Bands, which are suspiciously similar to Kamala’s own bracelet. Perhaps it actually belonged to the Kree in decades past before it was swiped by the Clandestine, and Captain Marvel will have to track her down across the galaxy.

Ms. Marvel is available to stream in its entirety on Disney+ now. The Marvels is due to hit cinemas on July 28, 2023.