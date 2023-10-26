The Marvels rumored to bring back fan-favorite OG X-Men star

The next installment in the MCU, The Marvels, is making headlines for an unexpected cameo that could tie the universe with the Fox X-Men.

The Marvels has been facing a lot of negativity as the movie’s release approaches, but recent news has injected a ton of excitement into the premiere.

Fans have been wary of the MCU’s decline in quality for a while, but the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel has caught the brunt of this backlash. Its trailer became one of the most-disliked on YouTube ever and its lack of promotion has led to grim box office projections.

But all of these concerns about the upcoming adventure of Carol, Monica, and Kamala may be alleviated by rumors of a surprising cameo.

Warning, potential spoilers for the upcoming movie The Marvels to follow.

An OG member of the X-Men may cameo in The Marvels

According to several insiders, The Marvels is set to include a cameo from the original X-Men trilogy from the early 2000s.

While many would expect to see Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine ahead of his appearance in the upcoming Deadpool 3 or a return of Patrick Stewart’s Professor Charles Xavier, it will, instead, be another fan-favorite X-Man who will appear.

Instead, it appears that it will be Kelsey Grammer’s Hank McCoy, aka Beast, who will be featured in The Marvels.

Insider DanielRPK first teased the cameo by saying that “someone who was a perfect casting choice…is coming back.”

Afterward, other insiders like DCEUleaks began to float Kelsey Grammar’s Beast as this mysterious cameo.

Speculation is running abound as to how a member of the X-Men could be encountering The Marvels, but the most common theory is a multiversal incursion. It’s unclear how the movie will relate to the multiverse, but insiders have hinted at a clear connection between The Marvels, Deadpool 3, and the Kang Dynasty.

For now, though, this is merely a rumor which should be taken with a grain of salt. As is the case with all MCU projects, there will always be rumors running rampant in the time leading up to a project’s release.

