X-Men star loses track of how many times character has died

A veteran of the X-Men movies recently admitted they don’t remember how many death scenes they’ve acted out over the franchise’s run.
20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) launched the X-franchise with 2000’s X-Men. That film was a critical and commercial success and spawned numerous sequels, prequels, and spinoffs.
Along the way, several cast members’ characters kicked the bucket, including Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Famke Janssen’s Jean Grey, and Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier.
In Janssen and Stewart’s case, they acted out their respective characters’ deaths more than once – and one of the pair can’t keep up any longer.
Stewart confessed he has no idea how many times Professor X has died on the big screen in a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.
Host Josh Horowitz set the acclaimed thespian straight, confirming Stewart has shuffled off this mortal coil as Xavier four times. Horowitz then observed that this equated to 50% of Stewart’s X-appearances, and asked the English actor what he thought it meant.
“I don’t know,” Stewart laughed. “But I do now have every confidence that [Xavier’s] still around.” For the record, Stewart’s four Xavier death scenes appear in Fox’s X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Logan, and Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Stewart singled out Xavier’s demise in Multiverse of Madness later in the podcast, describing his experience on set as “frustrating.” This was because he filmed it “alone,” with VFX artists inserting his co-stars into the scene digitally during post-production.
At the same time, Stewart acknowledged that this “disappointing” process was the result of pandemic-related restrictions that impacted most film projects at the time.
Patrick Stewart hints at an Xavier cameo in Deadpool 3
Stewart also teased the possibility he’ll portray Xavier again in Deadpool 3 during the podcast – Marvel Studios’ first full-blown X-Men-related outing since its parent company, Disney, acquired Fox.
“[An Xavier cameo in Deadpool 3] has come up,” Stewart said. “There’s been a process… [but] the last two to three years have been so difficult with the labor problems and the health problems [in the world].”
It’s worth noting that Stewart is not officially part of the Deadpool 3 cast at this stage, however.
