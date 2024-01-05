Professor X actor Patrick Stewart teases a Deadpool 3 cameo “has come up”

Professor X actor Patrick Stewart has hinted at a potential return to the MCU, stating that conversations around him coming back for Deadpool 3 have “come up” in discussion.

For the first time in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney is only releasing one major film for the year of 2024. Therefore, the studio is seemingly putting a lot of faith into the belief Deadpool 3 will be able to deliver at the box office.

And with the likes of Hugh Jackman and other old actors set to return, anticipation for the third outing of the merc with a mouth is ramping up each week.

One such vintage Marvel actor who seemingly got asked to take part in Deadpool 3 was Professor X actor himself, Patrick Stewart.

Marvel Deadpool 3 is set to hit theatres in 2024

During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stewart was asked if fans would ever see him return to his iconic role. The actor then teased a potential appearance in Deadpool 3.

“I have every confidence he’s still around,” adding that conversations about him returning for Deadpool 3 “have come up, there’s been a process.”

However, Stewart did acknowledge that, due to the recent global crisis, along with 2023’s strikes returning to the role for a brief cameo has become a more difficult process.

“The last two-three years have been so difficult with the labor problems and the health problems, you know.”

Regardless of if Professor X does return in Deadpool 3 or not, Stewart is hopeful the character will continue to exist in the MCU despite having died multiple times across various films. Also hinting at the potential return of Ian McKellen as Magneto.

“We’re not done, Sir Ian and myself. We’re… we got plans…I’ve been told to stand by. I know nothing more than that, honest.”

