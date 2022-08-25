Jason Momoa says he helped write Aquaman 2

Aquaman star Jason Momoa says he helped write sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, putting his heart into a 50-page outline that was then used for the movie.

Jason Momoa has now played Arthur Curry several times across movies and TV. The character was introduced in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016, then appeared in both iterations of the Justice League movie.

Aquaman got his own self-titled, standalone feature in 2018, while Momoa also cameoed as the character in Peacemaker, and voiced him in The Lego Movie 2.

The actor will again play Curry when Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is finally released, and he’s been talking about his involvement with the script.

Jason Momoa wrote a 50-page outline for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about his forthcoming sequel, Jason Momoa said: “We wrote a great story. I was one of the writers on it and the minute we finished [Aquaman] I went in with a 50-page outline for the second one and they used it and they liked it.”

Momoa added: “It’s got my heart in it. I feel very connected to the character.”

As for how long he’ll keep making Aquaman movies, Momoa says: “As long as we can. If people don’t like it and it feels like it’s past its due date, then we won’t make another one. But if they love it, then we will make more, you know? I don’t want to force anything down someone’s throat to watch it. But I love it.”

Momoa says he trusts Warner’s 10-year-plan

Since Warner Bros’ Discovery took charge of the DC characters, release dates have shifted, shows have been put on the market, and films have been canceled.

CEO David Zaslav tried to put investors at ease on a recent earnings call, by stating that he has a 10-year-plan for DC, and Momoa says he’s fine with that.

“I just trust in them to make the right decisions,” he claimed, before quickly adding, “I gotta stay in my lane.”

As for the sequel’s ever-shifting release date, Momoa says: “We killed it. We made something amazing and it’ll come out when it’s meant to come out.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently set to his screens on December 23, 2023.