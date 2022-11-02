Is Henry Cavill’s Superman in Shazam 2?

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Will Henry Cavill appear as Superman in Shazam 2: Fury of The Gods? We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about whether the Man of Steel will cameo alongside Zachary Levi’s Shazam.

DC Comics fans rejoice as Henry Cavill’s return to the DCEU is rolling full steam ahead. The Witcher star has confirmed Superman will have a brighter future going forward, as Cavill also leaves the role of Geralt of Rivia behind.

Cavill is truly booked and busy for the foreseeable future, but many fans are wondering whether he will appear in House of The Dragon or even the upcoming Shazam! sequel.

If you’re eager to know whether Superman will appear in Shazam 2, this is what we know so far.

Will Henry Cavill appear as Superman in Shazam 2?

When the first Shazam! movie was released back in 2019, rumors of Henry Cavill appearing were rife all the way up to release day.

Sadly, the rumors resulted in a headless Superman cameo, as a body double filled in the iconic suit in place of Cavill. The road to Cavill’s return hasn’t been easy, but now with the debut of Black Adam – Superman is well and truly back.

Warner Brothers Superman appeared in Shazam!, kind of.

So, will Superman appear in Shazam 2? Director David F. Sandberg has been coy about specific details but Zachary Levi offered a jokey response at San Diego Comic-Con 2022: “I can neither confirm nor deny allegations such as these. These are not questions you’re allowed to ask me on the stage right now.”

Rumors of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman appearing have also been rampant amid the Warner Brothers/Discovery merger, with one fan asking Sandberg directly whether any reshoots had occurred. Sandberg had a fairly simple response: “Nope.”

Will Black Adam be in Shazam Fury of The Gods?

While Superman’s role in the DCEU going forward is still under question, could we see Black Adam and Shazam finally meet? Unfortunately, it seems rather unlikely. Dwayne Johnson himself allegedly voted to keep Black Adam out of the first Shazam movie.

YouTube: Warner Bros. Pictures Dwayne Johnson wants Black Adam to face off against Superman.

Johnson explained to Vanity Fair that “when the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: two origin stories in one movie.”

“I just knew in my gut we can’t make this movie like this. We would be doing Black Adam an incredible disservice,” added Johnson.

We’ll be updating this article as new developments arrive, so be sure to stay updated.