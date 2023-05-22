James Gunn admits it was “really difficult” to include Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has admitted that the hardest character to include in the final movie of the trilogy was Adam Warlock.

Since the beginning of Phase 4 of the MCU, fans and critics have noticed a significant dip in quality. Whether it be the CGI visuals or the larger narratives, fans have begun growing weary of the Marvel machine.

However, the most recent film in the larger universe to release. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has been a massive hit. Between the much-anticipated return of the iconic band of heroes as well as some fantastic performances from the cast, the movie has been a sense of return to form for the MCU.

Article continues after ad

However, that’s not to say that the movie had challenges it needed to overcome, as well as unmovable obstacles in its place. For director James Gunn, one of the hardest aspects of the third Guardians movie was figuring out the role Adam Warlock would play.

When asked in an interview with io9 what the hardest part of the story was to flesh out, the director answer candidly and revealed that it was Warlock that posed the biggest challenge to ending the trilogy.

Article continues after ad

“Well there’s no doubt, it was Adam Warlock. Like, it was really difficult… I promised Adam at the end of the other movie. The High evolutionary has created Adam’s species. That was the way in.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Adam Warlock was the hardest character to fit into Guardians of the Galaxy 3

However, Gunn did add that Adam Warlock was important to Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and that his debut in the MCU was still central to the overall plot of the movie.

“But it was definitely– everything else was… High Evolutionary is directly related to Rocket. All of, you know, War Pig, and the Recorders Vim, and Theel, they’re directly related. So, it was the thing that was the most kind of separate that we put back into it. Except that we had also teed up Ayesha in the second movie, so we had all of that. But it was definitely the more difficult part to make a part of it.”

Article continues after ad

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.