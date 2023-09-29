Chicken Run 2 director explains movie’s “Wakanda for Chickens”

Chickens deserve the good life – and in the 2000 film Chicken Run, the characters got exactly that. 23 years later, Chicken Run 2 has a different idea for a bird’s paradise.

Since 2020, a sequel to the original Chicken Run has been in the works, having already racked up plenty of controversy along the way.

Officially titled Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the film’s synopsis reads “Having pulled off an escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock. But back on the mainland, the whole of chicken-kind faces a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide to break in.”

With a voice cast led by Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi, the new and improved crop of feathered heroes might have a better life than fans might think.

Chicken Run 2 island set to be “Wakanda for chickens”

During an interview with Empire Magazine, director Sam Fell explains that he sees the refuge of Chicken Island as a “Wakanda for chickens.”

“It’s Wakanda for chickens. The whole film is a bigger scale really,” Fell expands. “It’s all organic and warm, not a straight line in the place – nothing regimented, very organic and idyllic.

“It’s a beautiful, natural place. We spent time early on developing the world – the flowers, their gardens, and just thinking, ‘How would a chicken want to live? How would a chicken build a house? What’s their world like?’”

“You get yourself down to that level and start imagining objects – how big they are, and how you might utilize them, Fell continued. “They’re obviously semi-human, these chickens, they talk. It was just nice thinking it through from scratch. ‘What do they need on that island?’ They don’t need that much actually, chickens – that’s what I like about them.”

Fans of the original Chicken Run film will remember that Ginger (Julia Sawalha), Rocky (Mel Gibson), and the gang converted a chicken coop into a makeshift plane to escape from a farm run by the villainous Tweedys, who were looking to turn each chicken into a pie.

Taking refuge on Chicken Island, the group was supposed to lay their eggs in a happily ever after – but Mrs. Tweedy(Miranda Richardson) looks to be back to her old tricks again.

Though their voices may have changed, getting chickens back to their deserved paradise remains the priority for Ginger and Rocky in Chicken Run 2.

Chicken Run 2 will be released on Netflix on December 15, 2023.

