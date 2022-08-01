Avengers Endgame directors give high praise to The Last of Us Part 2

Brianna Reeves . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

According to The Russo Brothers, the directors behind Avengers: Endgame, The Last of Us Part 2 counts among the “great games ever made.”

A follow-up to one of the highest-rated video games of all time, The Last of Us Part 2 hit store shelves in the summer of 2020.

Its release sparked discourse about storytelling in the interactive medium that, in many cases, has yet to subside. Some thought the tale poorly executed, others considered it nothing short of a masterpiece.

The Last of Us Part 2’s status as the most awarded game in history suggests many agree with the latter sentiment. Interestingly, the Russo Brothers are in the same boat.

Last of Us 2 gets high praise from Avengers: Endgame directors

While promoting their new Netflix film, The Gray Man, Joe and Anthony Russo rated video game chase sequences for IGN.

As soon as TLoU Part 2’s Rat King sequence appears on screen, Joe Russo notes, “this is one of the great games ever made – Last of Us.” The brothers praise the chase scene, with Anthony especially highlighting Naughty Dog’s expert use of tension.

When commenting on Abby’s close call with the Rat King in the ambulance, Joe dubs the moment a “page out of Spielberg’s playbook.” The Last of Us Part 2 portion begins at around the 4:37 timestamp.

The Avengers: Endgame directors react to another Naughty Dog opus, as well – Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. IGN shows the pair the Nate and Sam chase in Madagascar, to which the Russos respond favorably.

Joe applauds Uncharted, too, calling it “one of the best action gaming franchises of all time.”

While the futures of The Last of Us and Uncharted in gaming remain unknown, both are just beginning to make a splash in other mediums.

Sony has expressed an interest in expanding upon the Tom Holland-starring Uncharted film franchise. And HBO’s Last of Us TV series should premiere in 2023.