Anthony Mackie vows revenge on Tom Holland years after embarrassing roast

Cameron Frew
Anthony Mackie in Captain America: Brand New World and Tom HollandMarvel Studios/ACE Universe

Anthony Mackie is finally getting his own movie with Captain America: Brave New World — and if there’s one person he wants to see it, it’s Tom Holland.

In 2018, Holland and Mackie appeared on-stage together at Seattle Comic-Con. After reminiscing about their time on Captain America: Civil War, Mackie aloofly admitted that he’d never seen Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“I haven’t seen the Falcon movie… oh wait, there isn’t one!” Holland clapped back, sending the room into hysterical laughter. “Well played, sir,” Mackie laughed and shook his co-star’s hand.

That’s not all: in an interview with Comic Book before No Way Home, Holland was asked if Mackie had “blown him up” after getting his own movie. “He hasn’t got his own movie yet. He got a TV show, but he didn’t get his own movie. Also it’s called The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, not just The Falcon,” he said.

More than five years later, he certainly hasn’t forgotten that moment — and the chickens are coming home to roost for Holland, as Mackie’s first solo MCU movie is less than a year away from its long-awaited release.

After a recent appearance at CinemaCon to talk up Captain America 4, Mackie was asked if he’s felt the urge to gloat to Holland. “No. He did that on a very public stage, so I’m going to hold that till the premiere,” he said.

“I’m going to make sure that Marvel makes him come to the premiere, and then I’m going to sit him next to me, and I’m going to watch him watch the movie.”

Captain America: Brave New World will hit cinemas on February 14, 2025. You can find out everything else we know about the movie.

