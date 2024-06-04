Captain America 4 brings back Sam Wilson’s best suit after divisive change

Fans of Sam Wilson’s original Captain America suit can rejoice, as the upcoming Captain America 4 is bringing back the classic costume after all.

The latest shots of actor Anthony Mackie in the costume were shared to the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit, and show the actor back in the classic blue and white suit during reshoots for Captain America: Brave New World.

Fans are naturally excited to see the suit, with many in the comments pointing out that while they like the look of Sam’s newest costume, it doesn’t hold a candle to the original.

“The white on it really pops and somehow it feels more ‘Captain America’ to me than just copying one of Steve’s old suits,” one user said in the comments. “It’s a fresh breath of air and I’m happy we get to see Sam fight in it again.”

Article continues after ad

“This suit is clean af, happy to see it’s not those awkward 3/4 length sleeves too,” another said, pointing to the much-derided rolled-up sleeves on Sam’s newest costume.

Article continues after ad

Prior to Captain America 4, Sam Wilson’s classic costume was introduced in the finale to Falcon & The Winter Soldier. It’s considered his best suit because the outfit is one of the most comic-accurate looks the MCU has done to date, based heavily on Sam Wilson’s first Captain America costume from 2014.

Unfortunately, many also assume we won’t be seeing too much of it. Speculation is the Captain America 4 reshoots are from early in the film, meaning we’ll likely briefly see this costume before Sam gets his new one.

Article continues after ad

The newest look is closer to the iconic Stealth Suit from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which many considered Steve Rogers’ best. But some fans don’t believe it makes sense for Sam to wear it, considering how different he is to Steve.

Fans can finally see Sam Wilson back in action when Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14, 2025. Until then, read about the villains who were spoiled by a Happy Meal promotion, the character fans want removed in the reshoots, and all the upcoming 2024 superhero movies & TV shows.