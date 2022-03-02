DIY Spider-Man cosplay goes viral on TikTok and it shoots real webs

A TikToker has gone viral for their mechanical recreation of Spider-Man’s iconic web-slinger, which shoots real webs.

Spider-Man has always been one of the more popular heroes fans love to cosplay as.

Although most cosplayers typically only don the famous red and blue suit, one TikToker has taken things farther in an attempt to actually become Spider-Man and made their version of his famous web-slingers.

Turns out, they actually work pretty well.

Spider-Man fan creates actual web-slinging machine

TikTok user Spider-Slinger has been documenting their “real web-shooters” which fit on their wrist just like Spider-Man.

In their most popular video, which has amassed over 1 million views, they can be seen using the trigger of the web-slinger to shoot actual white webs that even stick in the air.

In another video, they are wearing both silver slingers they created testing them both out at the same time, and even rocking the Spider-Man mask in a full transformation into the Marvel hero.

The string can be seen more up close in this video, showing just how sturdy they are when shot out.

Although the webs might not be ones you could hang from New York City skyscrapers by, they still can stick in the air and leave the thought that Spider-Man just swung through your neighborhood.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home topping the charts, and joining the cast of Fortnite, the web-slinger has never been more popular.