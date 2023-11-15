Madame Web trailer reveals Sydney Sweeney’s Spider-Man spinoff

Madame Web, the latest entry into Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff universe, just released its first action-packed trailer.

The highly anticipated Marvel Spider-centric film Madame Web just released its first official full length trailer.

Though the movie is produced and distributed by Sony Pictures, and the characters of Madame Spider and Spider-Woman are both Marvel characters, this movie doesn’t seem to be connected to the MCU.

With an all-star, A-list cast that can be seen in some of the biggest movie and TV franchises to date, Madame Spider is shaping up to be an incredibly sought-after film.

Sydney Sweeney shows off her Spider-sona in Madame Web trailer

In the newly released trailer, Madame Web follows Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), an EMT turned psychic web-slinger who uses her abilities to save people from disasters before they happen.

Using her abilities, Webb realizes that she has to save a group of teenage girls destined to become heroes from Ezekiel Sims, a man who has Spider-Man’s exact powers due to a ritual he was forced into while exploring Central America.

Though not much is known about the extent of the girls’ powers as of this moment, fans did get their first look at Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter / Spider-Woman.

In the comics, Madame Web is known as a mutant, so this could be another way for a Marvel character to enter the MCU as The Marvels gave the X-Men a portal into the universe thanks to its post-credits scene.

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines.

“The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures… if they can all survive a deadly present.”

Madame Web crawls into cinemas on February 14, 2024. For more TV and movie coverage, click here.