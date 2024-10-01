Joker 2: The simple reason why Batman can’t be in Folie à Deux

Gotham is starting to crumble under Arthur’s followers, which has poses the question of whether Batman will be in Joker 2 to take on the clown once and for all.

For as long as Batman has existed, the Joker has been chasing him, pulling on the threads of Bruce Wayne’s morality with pleasure. From Christopher Nolan to Matt Reeves, everyone’s had a go at putting the supervillain to screen.

With Joker: Folie à Deux bringing Harley Quinn and Harvey Dent into the fold, it’s natural to wonder if we’ll now be getting a new version of the Gotham vigilante under the vision of Todd Phillips.

Article continues after ad

So, will Batman show up? Unfortunately, it’s not looking likely.

Is Batman in Joker 2?

Batman won’t be in Joker 2, because Bruce Wayne is still just a child during the events of the two Joker movies.

Those who remember Arthur’s creepy interaction with Bruce during the first movie will recall that the boy millionaire appeared to be around 10 years old or so.

Article continues after ad

Warner Bros. Pictures Arthur visits Bruce at Wayne Manor in Joker

As such, “the Batman” isn’t even a concept yet, as Bruce will take years to arrive at his new vigilante mindset.

Article continues after ad

We do get a tease that this is coming, however, since the end of Joker shows Thomas and Martha Wayne being shot down in that famous alley scene. So, in the canon, Batman is on the horizon, just not for a while. (And if it happens, don’t expect it to be part of a Batman universe we already know.)

So, put simply, Joker: Folie à Deux will still take place at a time in history when Bruce Wayne is just a boy.

Article continues after ad

When is Folie à Deux set?

Joker 2 takes place in 1983, which is two years after the events of the first movie, which were set in 1981.

This was revealed in the trailer for the new movie, where we’re told: “Two years ago, the name Arthur Fleck hit Gotham like a hurricane.”

Folie à Deux takes place during his imprisonment at Arkham in the lead-up to his murder trial. During this time, those who believe in Arthur’s rebellion against society have appeared to rise up.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With this in mind, Bruce Wayne would still be in his adolescent years, far too young to be taking up the mantle of the Caped Crusader just yet.

For more, check out our Joker 2 review. You can also learn more about the Joker age rating, whether Joker 2 is a musical, and take a look at the 10 best films like Joker to watch ahead of the sequel.