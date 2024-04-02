Could Donald lift Mjölnir? Invincible fans are split

Donald has become one of Invincible’s most beloved characters — but would he be worthy of lifting Mjölnir, Thor’s hammer?

Introduced in Invincible Season 1 as Cecil’s right-hand man at the GDA, there’s far more to Donald than meets the eye. He’s a loyal aide to Cecil, but his bravery has come at a price… several times. In fact, he’s been killed 39 times in the line of duty, including when his spine was crunched by Omni-Man before was blown to bits.

However, that’s just part of Donald’s life cycle: every time he dies, he’s rebuilt by the GDA — and by his own request, he leaves his past memories behind so the trauma doesn’t affect him going forward.

On the show’s subreddit, fans asked if Donald could lift Mjölnir. Some aren’t sure, with one writing: “No. Donald is basically owned by Cecil. Mjolnir would know that being in Donald’s hands is basically being in Cecil’s and he is not worthy.”

“I don’t think so… all the stuff he’s aware of and lies about, he wouldn’t be worthy. Just because he’s realizing something horrible about himself and seems like a teddy bear doesn’t mean he’s innocent or noble and worthy of Mjölnir.”

Others strongly disagree, believing Donald is more worthy than anyone else in the show. “He has died 39 times and each time has been the result of him sacrificing himself for those around him. If anyone is worthy, he is,” one wrote.

“Mjölnir is not worthy enough to be lifted by Donald,” another joked. “Yeah he rushes headlong into danger without a care for himself and actively has given his life while fighting in battle multiple times, all to protect his homeland. Donald would have been carted away by the Valkyries if Asgard was real in Invincible,” a third commented.

