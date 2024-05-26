You can now buy the iconic Home Alone house, but fans can’t get over one thing

Movie lovers with a bit of money in the bank can now potentially own a piece of movie history, as the iconic McCallister home from Home Alone is now up for sale.

The property is located in Winnetka, Illinois, and is currently listed at $5,250,000. The house was featured in both Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, serving as the setting for Kevin’s brutal booby traps in the original movie.

It’s a beautiful home that’ll trigger a wave of nostalgia for anyone who grew up watching the Christmas movies. But fans have been quick to note that something’s not quite right.

Although the exterior of the property looks almost exactly as it does on-screen, the interior has had quite a few changes made — the most notable being the installation of an indoor basketball court. (You can see a tour of the house for yourself below.)

The basketball court has become a point of obsession for fans, who can’t get over the sheer scale of the house.

As one X user wrote: “Imagine living here. Was not expecting the basketball court.”

Another added: “Imagine having the money to buy the Home Alone house and being like, ‘You know what this piece of beloved cinema history needs? A regulation basketball court in the basement.'”

“Ayo they had a court in the basement? The father in [had enough] Home Alone for two entire families to go out the country. Yo what did he really do for a living,” said one comment.

Other commentators have noted that they’re not impressed with the modern upgrade of the house, which doesn’t look much like it did in the original movie. That said, the interiors weren’t shot in that exact house. The inside of the McCallister home was actually filmed on a make-shift sound stage in New Trier Township High School.

So if the inside of the property doesn’t look all that familiar, that would explain why.

