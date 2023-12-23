Why Home Alone 2 is the best movie in the series

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is a Christmas classic, and unpopular opinion…it may be better than the original.

When we think of one of the quintessential Christmas movies, 1990’s Home Alone may come to mind. It captured the hearts of many a viewer, so much so that a sequel was made shortly after, titled Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Sadly this one did not prove as popular, with only a 35% Critics’ Score on Rotten Tomatoes – though a 62% audience score.

The plot of the sequel reads: “After snarky youth Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) loses track of his father at the airport, he mistakenly gets on a plane headed for New York City — while the rest of the McCallisters fly to Florida. Now alone in the Big Apple, Kevin cons his way into a room at the Plaza Hotel and begins his usual antics. But when Kevin discovers that the Sticky Bandits (Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern) are on the loose, he struggles to stop them from robbing an elderly man’s toy store just before Christmas.”

Now, let’s be real: Between Home Alone 2, and all of the films that followed it, there’s no contest. The sequel’s only real contestant is the original, and we’ll admit, it’s some steep competition. But here, we’ll explain why Home Alone 2 just might be the best movie in the series, or is at least worth the consideration that the first movie gets.

The stakes are higher – and so are the hijinks

While yes, the plot of this movie is the same as the one before (as is the case with all the sequels really) we’d argue that this movie manages to feel distinct purely by upping the ante. Not only is there a greater incentive to stop the Wet Bandits, what with the charity money, but the steps Kevin takes to protect said money are purely iconic.

You probably remember the action of Home Alone 2 just as much if not more. There’s setting Marv on fire, electrocuting Harry into a skeleton, and a ton more tricks that would no doubt kill a man in real life. And while you may complain that Home Alone 2 has too many similarities to Home Alone 1, isn’t the sociopathic violence of a child what we’re all here for?

The characters are more memorable

The sequel knows what things to keep fresh, and what things to make new. Case in point, the characters. Home Alone 2 features the cast members we all loved from the first one, that being Harry and Marv, Buzz, and Kevin’s poor panicked mother.

But the film also brings in new faces. The Bird Lady has of course become iconic, but who can forget the workers at the Plaza hotel? And while the cameo of Donald Trump may leave a bad taste in some people’s mouths nowadays, it’s certainly a memorable scene.

Plus, despite not being as young and “cute” as his 8-year-old self, Culkin still holds up with his boyish charm, showing just how important he and Kevin are to this franchise.

Tim Curry being Tim Curry

Is this just a continuation of our last point? Yes. But does Tim Curry deserve his own section just for being brilliant in this movie? Yes.

Curry shines here as the smarmy receptionist of the Plaza Hotel, and you almost get caught up in his rivalry with Kevin more than the conflict with the Wet bandits. Plus everything Tim Curry is in is immediately a classic in our books.

It still has the heart of Christmas

While the first movie obviously felt very festive, there’s nothing like a Christmas movie set in New York. With all the skyscrapers, lights, and snow, it’s impossible not to get into the festive spirit by watching this.

And somehow, perhaps due to the performances of Culkin and Catherine O’Hara, their second reunion is somehow just as touching as the first, continuing the movie’s message of family being the most important thing at Christmas.

Home Alone 2 has managed to stand the test of time as a sequel

There’s a reason Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is as-well remembered as it is, and it’s not just because this is the only sequel with Macauley Culkin actually in it. Growing up, this movie was probably more commonly shown on TV than the original during the Holiday season, which goes to show how much networks and audiences value it. And despite being over 30 years old, the flick has stood the test of time, becoming a Christmas classic.

Sure, Home Alone 2 draws on similar visuals and plots as the first, and yet these repetitions haven’t become redundant, but iconic in their own right. If you haven’t given the sequel a rewatch recently, perhaps due to considering it as lesser than Home Alone 1, we’d highly recommend it. And Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal!

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is available to stream on Disney+. Check out our other Movies & TV coverage here.