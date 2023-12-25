Sit down, snuggle up, and get ready to binge a batch of cheesy festive films! Here’s a list of the top 10 best Hallmark Christmas movies.

From Home Alone to Die Hard, we all have our own opinions of what makes a good Christmas movie. However, there are some qualities every festive film needs – a feel-good factor, plenty of action, and a heartwarming end.

One distributor that ticks all of those boxes (and then some) is the Hallmark Channel, becoming our trusty and reliable source for a Christmas pick-me-up.

With that in mind, here are the top 10 best Hallmark Christmas movies you need to catch up with this year.

Top 10 best Hallmark Christmas movies

Below you’ll find a list of cheesy Hallmark hits that are perfect to binge-watch during the festive season.

As always, this isn’t a be-all-and-end-all list, but instead our team’s picks of the best Hallmark Christmas movies to get stuck into.

Christmas Under Wraps

Hallmark

This 2014 festive flick is giving Virgin River vibes way before the show even aired. The movie’s synopsis reads: “Lauren Brunell, a doctor, is disillusioned when she is unable to secure a prestigious fellowship. Forced to move to a remote Alaskan town, she finds love in the form of Andy, a handsome young man.” Fans have praised Christmas Under Wraps for its heart and feelings that love really will conquer all.

Where to watch: YouTube

Five Star Christmas

Hallmark

Taking things back to festive basics, Five Star Christmas brings all the coziness that one could hope for while curled up on the sofa. To help her father’s new bed and breakfast, a daughter plots a plan with her family to act as satisfied guests in the hopes of getting a good review from an anonymous writer. The movie has an 86% audience score rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with one review stating: “A FIVE STAR CHRISTMAS INDEED. An overall funny and sweet premise. Some seedy acting. A bit cliche. Ending was odd but I accepted it in the name love.”

Where to watch: Hulu

Crown for Christmas

Gabriel Hennessey/Hallmark

After she gets fired from her job at a fancy New York hotel, Allie takes up a job as a governess to the daughter of the king of Winshire. Soon, sparks begin to fly between Allie and the king. Christmas and royalty? For us, it makes the recipe for a delicious cheesy Hallmark movie. UK fans will know Rupert Penry-Jones from shows such as Spooks and Whitechapel.

Where to watch: Apple TV

The Christmas Train

Hallmark

For a Hallmark Christmas that makes you say “I didn’t know [insert name here] was in this!”, look no further than The Christmas Train. Tom, a cynical journalist, takes a train from Washington to Los Angeles to reach in time for Christmas. However, things take a turn when he runs into a former lover while aboard. Joan Cusack and Donald Glover make up some of the names, to name a few.

Article continues after ad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday

Hallmark

When it comes to Hallmark Christmas movies, Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday ticks all the sweet boxes. Jennifer and Meg Swift are two sisters who want to find a new sense of purpose. During the Christmas holidays, they decide to swap homes and end up discovering what they both truly need in life. This isn’t to be confused with Sister Swap: Christmas in the City, as they are two separate movies.

Where to watch: Apple TV

12 Gifts of Christmas

Hallmark

On the twelfth day of Christmas my true love gave to me… a cracking Hallmark movie! 12 Gifts of Christmas follows Anna, a struggling artist, who is hired by Marc, a busy business professional, to shop for Christmas gifts for his family. In the process, the duo learn a lot about their personal and professional lives. Fan reviews call the movie “a charming, engaging movie with enough plot surprises to keep you interested and entertained.”

Where to watch: Apple TV

Christmas in Vienna

Petro Domenigg/Hallmark

Christmas isn’t Christmas without a Hallmark movie that heads to wintery Europe! Jess, a concert violinist whose heart just isn’t in it anymore, goes to Vienna for a performance. While there, she finds the inspiration she has been missing, and a new love. Even better – the movie stays true to its name and is actually filmed in the Austrian capital.

Where to watch: Hoopla

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

Steven Ackerman/Hallmark

Injecting comedy into this Hallmark Christmas movies list, A Shoe Addict’s Christmas puts a unique spin on the traditional festive film format. Noelle, a holiday hater, becomes locked in a department store on Christmas Eve. She meets a woman, who identifies herself as Noelle’s guardian angel and introduces Noelle to several ghosts of Christmases past, present, and future.

Where to watch: Hallmark Movies Now, Apple TV

A Kiss Before Christmas

Daniel Crump/Hallmark

Yes – it’s a Desperate Housewives reunion! Teri Hatcher and James Denton – known to fans as Susan Meyer and Mike Delfino in the 2004 TV show – reunite for one last festive dalliance. Ethan, always the nice guy, wakes up to a new reality at Christmastime. He’s initially enthralled with his new life but soon realizes it’s not what he thought it would be.

Where to watch: Fubo

A Christmas Melody

Hallmark

Who is the undisputed Queen of Christmas? That’s right – Mariah Carey. So why not give her her own Hallmark Christmas movie? Willing to begin a new life, Kristin moves back to her hometown with her daughter Emily. Kristin encounters her former nemesis, and love blossoms when she meets Danny.

Where to watch: Fubo

